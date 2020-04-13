There are usually two kinds of guys in the gym: those who rest for minutes between sets to hoist heavy loads, and those who barely take a breather.

Although he’s certainly strong, you’ll rarely see Damien Patrick taking a seat. In his workouts—hundreds of which are viewable on his popular YouTube channel, Damien Patrick—he’s a fast-moving machine, each rep practiced, focused, precise.

Nowhere is this high-volume, high-performance approach more evident than when Patrick trains his back. Watch him on the pullup bar and you’ll see what we mean: There’s no kipping, straining, or jerking upward—just 25 brisk, strict reps, which the 230-pound IFBB Pro League classic physique competitor completes in about 22 seconds. Total volume for the set: nearly 6,000 pounds—and he’s barely breathing heavy. “I’ve done 36 reps straight before,” he says. “I was lighter then.”

From there, it’s on to a workout built around many of the classic back-building moves that have been around since the Golden Age. “I’ve seen all the fancy movements in the gym,” he says. “This is the stuff that works.”