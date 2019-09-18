The Best Ways to Grow Stubborn Pecs

QUESTION

I’m a hardgainer when it comes to packing on pec mass. What’s your advice for breaking down the barriers to building a bigger chest?

ANSWER

In my earliest days as a competitor, I thought my chest was a weak point and wanted seriously to bring it up. At the same time, I knew that simply pounding it with the heaviest weights I could handle would be a waste of energy. I decided to attack the problem systematically and analytically, and the outcome was finding three or four effective exercises to address the specific areas that needed the most improvement.

With the goal of adding heaps of mass to your pecs, here are the exercises—both presses and flyes—that will help you past sticking points.