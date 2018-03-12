How Strength Training Can Help You Live Longer

People who perform strength exercises are more likely to live longer, according to a new study from the University of Sydney.

An analysis of more than 80,000 British adults discovered people who did any amount of a “strength-promoting exercise”—which includes bodyweight workouts as well as traditional lifting—were 23% less likely to die early and 31% less likely to die from cancer.

“The study shows exercise that promotes muscular strength may be just as important for health as aerobic activities like jogging or cycling,” says lead study author Emmanuel Stamatakis.

