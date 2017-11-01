OwenPrice / Getty

Leg Exercises

The 10 Best Hip-Mobility Moves to Improve Your Squat

Master the king of leg exercises by making sure your hips are functioning at their best.

OwenPrice / Getty

The squat is one of the most effective muscle-building exercises, as well as one of the most common movements of everyday life. Unfortunately, many of us can't execute a proper squatting motion.

It’s not because we don’t understand the mechanics, but rather because our hips have become locked down from our modern sedentary culture, where we spend much of our time sitting at desks or behind a steering wheel.

The result is a tight, inflexible body that will lead to injury. When your hip flexors are locked up, the body shuts down the glutes and makes the hamstrings less efficient. Tight hamstrings are a product of tight hips, which are a product of inactivated glutes. That’s one reason hamstring strains and lower back pain are so commonplace.

To get the most out of your squat—and to avoid injury—you want to work on opening your hips, counteracting the forces of everyday life. These 10 exercises, which open and stretch the hips, can be used as an active warm-up, especially during legs day, or a standalone workout, perhaps on a recovery day. Either way, if you perform this workout twice a week, you’ll improve your hip mobility and stability, making your squat more effective.

[RELATED1]

1 of 10
M+F Magazine
1. Glute Bridge

Why: It’s one of the best moves to improve the activation patterns of the hips and glutes.

How: Lie face-up on the floor with knees bent 90° and feet on the floor. Squeeze your glutes and bridge your hips to the ceiling. Only your shoulders and hips remain on the ground. Hold for two seconds, and then lower your hips toward the ground without touching. Repeat for a set of 10.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 sec. rest between sets.

2 of 10
Universal Images Group via Getty Images
2. Hip Internal Rotations

Why: This move provides an effective stretch of the hips.

How: Lie on your side with hips and knees bent 90°. While keeping bottom knee stationary, rotate your top leg into the air. Your top heel remains in contact with the bottom heel. Complete one side of reps before switching sides.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps per side with 30 sec. rest between sets.

3 of 10
Anchiy/Getty Images
3. Quadruped Rocking

Why: This move is a combination of two familiar yoga poses—cow and child’s pose—and provides a great stretch for the hips and quads.

How: Get down on all fours, and let the lower back sag. Push your hips back as far as you can, holding the lumbar arch. You should feel a stretch in and around the hips. Return to the starting position, and repeat.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 sec. rest between sets.

4 of 10
Per Bernal
4. Drop Lunge

Why: This move stretches the outsides of your hips.

How: From a standing position, arms at your sides, reach one foot behind and across your other foot. Square your hips and sit into a squatting position. Push through your hip to stand up. Complete one side of reps before switching sides. This move can also be performed while holding a single kettlebell at chest level with both hands.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps per side with 30 sec. rest between sets. 

5 of 10
Jason Wise/MLB Photos via Getty Images
5. Leg Cradle

Why: This is another effective move to stretch the outsides of your hips.

How: From a standing position, arms at your sides, lift one foot off the ground and squat with your other leg. Grab below your lifted knee with the same-side hand and under your ankle with the opposite hand. Extend the standing leg and pull the opposite knee up and across your body, feeling a stretch in the outside of your hip. Return to starting position. Complete one side of reps before switching sides.

6 of 10
ZenShui/Sigrid Olsson / Getty
6. Knee Hug

Why: This simple move stretches the hip flexors, as well as your hamstrings and glutes.

How: Lift your right knee to your chest, and grab below the knee with your hands. Pull your right knee to your chest while squeezing your left glute. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the left side. Continue alternating sides.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) with 30 sec. rest between sets.

7 of 10
kupicoo / Getty
7. Lunge Elbow to Instep

Why: This full-body stretch hits everything, and is a good indicator of your overall hip mobility.

How: Start by stepping forward into a lunge with your left foot. Place your right forearm to the ground and your left elbow to the inside of your left foot, and hold the stretch for two seconds. Then place your left hand outside of your foot and push your hips up, pointing your front toes up. Return to standing position, and repeat by stepping out with your right foot. Continue alternating sides.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) with 30 sec. rest between sets.

8 of 10
David Andrew / Getty
8. Wall Hold

Why: This move is a great hip stretch, and a good test of how well you can maintain proper posture for squatting and everyday movement, keeping shoulders, hips, knees, and ankles in a straight line.

How: From a standing position, lean forward with your hands on a wall. Lift one knee, and foot toward the wall. Hold this position for 30 seconds.

Prescription: 2 sets of 30 seconds with 30 sec. rest between sets.

9 of 10
Jay Sullivan
9. Lateral Bound

Why: This builds explosive lateral power from your hips.

How: Stand balanced on your left leg with your right foot off the ground. Squat slightly with your left leg, then use that leg and glute to jump laterally. Extend the hip and land on the opposite leg only, maintaining your balance. Hold for a three count, and repeat to the other side.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps (per side) with 30 sec. rest between sets.

10 of 10
per bernal
10. Squat Jump

Why: This move works the hips, knees, and ankles. The so-called triple flexion response creates power in your jump, and also is key to proper squatting form.

How: Stand with feet just outside the shoulders, and hands behind your head. Squat, keeping your knees behind your toes. After holding this position for two seconds, jump vertically. Pull the toes to your shins in mid-air to prepare for landing. Land in the starting squat position, hold three seconds, and repeat.

Prescription: 2 sets of 10 reps with 30 sec. rest between sets.

Pete Williams is a N.A.S.M.-certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

Topics:
Comments