If there is one exercise most lifters love to hate, it’s got to be the split squat. As we are stronger in lifting with a bilateral stance than unilateral, performing the split squat usually requires a heavy reduction in weight. No matter what weight you’re using, split squats can help unlock many benefits including:

Improved muscle size and strength between sides

Enhanced performance with bilateral squats, deadlifts, and Olympic lifts

Reduced muscle imbalances, decreasing injury risk

This unilateral beast boosts athletic performance and lays the groundwork for enhanced hip mobility. But let’s face it, this is all great, but most do it for the teardrop quads and more juice in the caboose.

But here’s the kicker: Not all split squats are created equal. You can turn this move into a quad-dominating machine with a few tweaks. These 10 variations will keep your legs guessing and growing. Whether you’re chasing hypertrophy or enhanced single-leg strength, this list has you covered.

Let’s dive into how these split squat variations can supercharge leg day. Are you ready to blast those quads?

Why These 10 Split Squat Variations?

The split squat is the jam for building glute and quad strength while reducing strength imbalances between legs. But these 10 variations take it to the next level. Each variation targets specific training goals, from increasing the range of motion and time under tension to enhancing athleticism. These variations keep your quads guessing and your progress progressing by tweaking the load placement, equipment, and stability demands.

Whether focusing on going heavy with tools like the safety bar or trap bar, dialing in control and stability with a suspension trainer or hand support, or challenging your coordination and power with plyometric or overhead movements, these split squat variations offer something for those who embrace the quad burn.

10 Split Squat Variations to Blast Your Quads

Before diving into the 10 variations below, a short note on making these variations more quad-dominant. Keeping your torso as upright as possible and getting some knees-over-toes action will have your quads saying thank you. Now, are you ready for bigger quads?

Front-Rack Kettlebell Rear-Foot Split Squat

The front-rack rear-foot elevated split squat combines the elevated rear foot position with a front rack’s anterior core strengthening nature. Holding kettlebells in the front rack shifts the load forward, emphasizing your quads while demanding serious core stability and upper back strength to maintain an upright torso position. The elevated rear foot allows for a deeper range of motion, mobilizing the hip flexors and maximizing quad engagement.

Sets and reps: For strength and muscle, perform 3-4 sets of 8-15 reps per leg with moderate to heavy kettlebells.

Front Foot Elevated Split Squat

The Front-Foot-Elevated Split Squat increases the range of motion by raising the front foot on a weight plate. This allows for a deeper squat and greater stretch through the quads and hip flexors. This variation targets the quads more because the weight plate creates a larger range of motion, putting the quads under more tension for better muscle-building potential.

Sets and reps: Perform 2-4 sets of 10-12 reps per leg with light to moderate weights, focusing on depth and control.

Hand-Supported Split Squat

The Hand-Supported Split Squat uses one hand on a squat rack or sturdy surface. This added stability and removal of the balance factor allows you to push heavier loads and focus entirely on the working leg without worrying about falling on your face. By eliminating the balancing act, you can zero in on your quads and lift heavy, making this an excellent variation for building size and strength.

Sets and reps: Perform 3-4 sets of 6-8 reps per leg with heavier weights for strength or 8-15 reps for muscle.

Safety Bar Split Squat

The Safety Bar Split Squat uses a safety squat bar, which distributes the load evenly across your shoulders and upper back while keeping the weight closer to your center of gravity. This makes it easier on your joints, spine, and upper back while allowing you to focus on your quads. The beauty of this bar is it stays there without holding it, allowing you to hold something else to increase your stability. What does the increased load and stability mean? Bigger quads, baby.

Sets and reps: For quad development, perform 3 sets of 8-12 reps per leg with moderate to heavy weight.

Goblet Deadstop Split Squat

The Goblet Deadstop Split Squat combines the goblet squat with a three—to five-second pause at the bottom of each rep. Resting briefly eliminates momentum and forces your quads to work harder to initiate the movement. The pause removes the stretch reflex, making it difficult to return to standing, while the anterior load keeps your torso upright, enhancing your quad burn.

Sets and reps: Perform 3-4 sets of 8-10 reps per leg, focusing on lowering slowly, pausing, and standing up quickly.

Suspension Trainer Split Squat

The Suspension Trainer Split Squat incorporates suspension straps to create instability, forcing your lower body stabilizer muscles to work overtime. This variation challenges your balance and coordination while keeping the focus on your working leg. The strap instability activates more muscle in the quads as you work hard to maintain balance.

Sets and reps: Perform 2-3 sets of 10-12 reps per leg, prioritizing control and form over weight.

Trap Bar Split Squat

The Trap Bar Split Squat leverages the trap bar’s D handles, allowing you to load up without stressing your joints and spine. The neutral grip and centered weight distribution let you lift heavier with increased stability. The ability to load more weight without the risk of losing your balance gives your quads all they can handle, making this an excellent option for building strength and size.

Sets and reps: For strength gains, perform 2-4 sets of 6-8 reps per leg with heavy loads. For size, perform 3-4 sets of 12 -15 reps per leg.

Iso Rear Foot Elevated Split Squat

The Iso Rear Foot Elevated Split Squat is all about time under tension and pain. Holding the bottom position of the split squat for 30 seconds or more maximizes muscle activation and endurance in the quads. This hold keeps your quads under constant tension, improving muscle endurance and hip mobility.

Sets and reps: Perform 2-3 sets of 20-30 seconds per leg, gradually increasing hold time as you get stronger.

Plyo Split Squat

The Plyo Split Squat adds a jump to the standard split squat, turning it into a plyometric exercise that develops explosive power and athleticism. The explosive jump fires up all the fast-twitch muscle fibers in your quads, making it an excellent high-intensity quad finisher at the end of leg day.

Sets and reps: Perform 2-3 sets of 6-8 explosive reps per leg, focusing on quality over quantity.

Overhead Split Squat

The Overhead Split Squat involves holding a dumbbell, kettlebell, or barbell overhead while performing the split squat. This variation requires total-body stability, excellent shoulder mobility, and strength while putting more muscular tension on your quads.

Sets and reps: To maintain good overhead positioning and form, perform 2-3 sets of 8-10 reps per leg, with a light to moderate load.