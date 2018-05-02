The 2-in-one Move to Streamline Your Legs Day

Combining the kettlebell Romanian deadlift and a goblet squat is a smart move. You hit your hamstrings, glutes, and lower-back muscles with the RDL and then tax your quads, core, and upper-back muscles—as you fight to keep your torso upright—with the squat.

Better yet, the move can serve multiple purposes, according to trainer Nicolas Panebianco from Trooper Fitness in New York City. “The beauty of the RDL to goblet squat is that it can be used as a warmup before squats or deadlifts to increase muscle fiber recruitment, as a way to improve your posture,” says Panebianco. “Or use it as a metabolic finisher to get your heart rate up and burn extra calories.”

Ready to give it a shot?

How to Do It: Kettlebell RDL to Goblet Squat

With feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent, hold a light kettlebell by the horns. Squeeze your shoulder blades together to keep your posture in check. Brace your core and then hinge at the hips, lowering the kettlebell until you feel your hamstrings contract. Drive your hips forward and then, in one swift motion, position the kettlebell underneath your chin, with elbows tucked in. Ensure that your core is properly braced, squat down until your thighs break parallel with the floor, then drive back up. That’s one rep.

How to Use It//www.muscleandfitness.com/workouts/abs-and-core-exercises/4-core-moves-stronger-abs>

Do 10 reps at the top of every minute for 10 minutes, resting for the remainder of the time, once the reps are done.