There are two types of strength: absolute strength, the total weight a lifter can lift, and relative strength, the weight a lifter lifts relative to their body weight. Two lifters may lift the same weight, but the lighter lifter will have better relative strength. A neglected way to improve both is performing challenging bodyweight exercises like the Hamstring Walkout.

The Hamstring Walkout is a deceptively simple movement that exposes glute and hamstring weakness, builds relative strength, and leaves your hamstrings begging for mercy.

Some lifters only train their hammies in one way—by leg curling. But the hamstrings aren’t just for knee flexion but for hip extension and eccentric strength after plyometrics. If you want strong and durable hamstrings, you must train them with all they are capable of.

That’s what the Hamstring Walkout is all about. If you’re ready to level up your hamstrings, let’s walk it out.

What is the Hamstring Walkout?

It’s a hip extension variation that challenges your hamstrings in an eccentric and isometric fashion. You start in a hip extension position, then slowly walk your heels away from your body in tiny, controlled steps. The farther you go, the more tension your hamstrings. Once your legs are nearly straight, reverse the movement while maintaining a strong hip extension until you return to the starting position.

It’s a great way to train hamstring strength and endurance without equipment. If you’re serious about bulletproofing your hamstrings, the Hamstring Walkout should be part of your workout.

How to Do The Hamstring Walkout

Some lifters tend to rush exercises, especially tough ones like the Hamstring Walkout. The goal here isn’t speed—it’s control, time under tension, and making your hamstrings work as hard as possible.

Here is how to do it right without rushing.

Drive through your heels to lift your hips into a strong hip extension position. Your knees, hips, and shoulders should form a straight line. Keep your ribs down, glutes squeezed, core braced, and back straight throughout the exercise. Slowly walk one heel forward a few inches, then repeat with the other foot. Keep walking your feet forward until your legs are nearly straight while your glutes hold strong. Step your feet toward your glutes one at a time until you’re back to the starting position.

Muscles Worked With the Hamstring Walkout

The Hamstring Walkout is a posterior chain challenge that requires multiple muscle groups to work together. Here’s what’s working hard during each rep:

Hamstrings: They control the slow walkout (eccentric strength) and the walk-back (concentric and isometric strength).

Common Hamstring Walkout Mistakes

The Hamstring Walkout only works if you do it right. With that in mind, here are the biggest mistakes people make and how to fix them.

A Loss of Tension in the Hamstring Muscles

As you walk your feet out, your hips lose position, shifting the tension away from your hamstrings and to your lower back.

The Fix: Engage your glutes and actively push your hips toward the ceiling. Maintain a straight line from your shoulders to your knees throughout the exercise.

Taking Too Big of a Step

You take exaggerated strides instead of controlled small steps, losing tension in the hamstrings.

The Fix: Take short, controlled steps—your hamstrings will work harder, and you’ll maintain better stability.

Your Arching Your Lower Back

If your lower back is on fire more than your hamstrings, you’re probably compensating by arching your lower back.

The Fix: Brace your core and focus on your glute and hamstring tension. If needed, reduce the range of motion and gradually build up to full ROM.

A Total Breakdown of Form Due To Speed

Speeding through the walkout and rushing back to the start position reduces time under tension, which is the whole point of this exercise.

The Fix: This exercise’s magic happens during the eccentric phase (walking the feet out). The slower you go, the harder your hamstrings work.

Hamstring Walkout Benefits

The Hamstring Walkout is an excellent bodyweight exercise for building strong hamstrings without equipment. Here’s what makes this move a must-do in your current workout.

Enhanced Hamstring Strength

Many hamstring exercises focus on concentric strength, but real strength comes from controlling the eccentric phase—which is what the Hamstring Walkout requires. By slowly extending your legs while maintaining tension, you train your hamstrings to handle tension longer, improving their endurance.

Improved Muscle Coordination

The Hamstring Walkout teaches your glutes, hamstrings, and core to work together, enhancing balance, hip stability, and overall posterior chain coordination. This improved synergy translates directly to stronger squats, more powerful deadlifts, and better athletic performance. Plus, because it mimics the eccentric loading of sprinting, jumping, and cutting, strengthening this movement leads to faster sprints, higher jumps, and a lower risk of injury.

Better Knee Stability

Your hamstrings play a vital role in knee health. Weak hamstrings increase the risk of knee and hamstring injuries. The Hamstring Walkout forces your hamstrings to control knee stability under tension, which helps bulletproof your knees in and out of the gym.

The Hamstring Walkout Sample Workout

The Hamstring Walkout is used as a warm-up or strength exercise or as a finisher for your hammies and glutes. Here are their programming suggestions for your hamstring pleasure