The final workout of the 2025 CrossFit Open has been revealed, and it’s a true test of functional fitness. Announced live from CrossFit Spur in Glenmont, New York, 25.3 closes out this year’s Open with a workout that blends high-skill gymnastics, rowing endurance, and barbell strength. This one will challenge your pacing, grip, and technical execution—so get ready to dig deep.

Whether competing for a top spot on the leaderboard or testing your limits, 25.3 is a must-try. It’s structure demands strategy, precision, and resilience—a mix of technical gymnastics and progressively heavier lifts that will push even the fittest athletes. If you’ve been waiting for a chance to showcase your strength, endurance, and mental toughness, this is it.

What Is the CrossFit Open 25.3 Workout?

The 2025 CrossFit Open 25.3 workout is a rigorous sequence designed to test various aspects of fitness, including coordination, stamina, and strength. It combines gymnastic movements, cardiovascular endurance, and progressively heavier weightlifting components. Understanding the structure and movement standards is crucial for maximizing performance and ensuring adherence to competition guidelines.

The 25.3 Workout Structure

For Time (Time Cap Varies by Division)

5 Wall Walks

50-Calorie Row

5 Wall Walks

25 Deadlifts

5 Wall Walks

25 Cleans

5 Wall Walks

25 Snatches

5 Wall Walks

50-Calorie Row

Weights:

Rx Division:

Deadlifts: 225 lbs for men / 155 lbs for women

Cleans: 185 lbs for men / 125 lbs for women

Snatches: 135 lbs for men / 95 lbs for women

Scaled Division:

Deadlifts: 135 lbs for men / 95 lbs for women

Cleans: 95 lbs for men / 65 lbs for women

Snatches: 65 lbs for men / 45 lbs for women

25.3 Workout Movement Standards

To ensure proper technique and scoring, each movement has specific standards:

Wall Walks: Begin lying face down, feet against the wall. Push up, walk your hands toward the wall while walking your feet up until your chest touches the wall, and reverse the movement to return to the start.

Rowing: Complete 50 calories on the rower.

Deadlifts: Lift the barbell from the ground to standing, with the hips and knees fully extended and the shoulders behind the bar.

Cleans: Lift the barbell from the ground to the shoulders in one motion, finishing with elbows in front of the bar, hips and knees extended.

Snatches: Lift the barbell from the ground to overhead in one motion, finishing with arms, hips, and knees fully extended.

Key Strategies for Success

Pacing Strategies

Effective pacing is crucial in Open Workout 25.3. Athletes who control their intensity from the outset are likelier to maintain consistency throughout the workout. Managing grip fatigue, breathing patterns, and movement efficiency will significantly impact performance.

First Round Gameplan

The initial round may feel manageable, but resisting the temptation to go all out is essential. A measured approach will pay dividends as the workout progresses. Remember, this first round is when all of that adrenaline and anxiety will kick in—stay in control.

Recommendations:

Wall Walks: Perform these at a steady, controlled pace to conserve energy.

Rowing: Maintain a consistent stroke rate that allows for recovery while keeping the pace.

Deadlifts and Cleans: Break these into manageable sets to avoid early fatigue.

Elite athletes may aim for faster rounds, but intermediate athletes should focus on maintaining a sustainable pace to avoid burnout.

Tips For Strong Transitions

Efficient transitions between movements can save valuable time and energy.

Minimize Downtime: Prepare your equipment setup to allow for quick transitions.

Controlled Breathing: Use transition periods to regulate your breathing and prepare mentally for the next movement.

Breathing Control

Maintaining steady breathing is essential to manage your heart rate and sustain performance.

Breathing Tips and Suggestions:

Wall Walks and Barbell Movements: To maintain rhythm, inhale during the eccentric phase and exhale during the concentric phase.

Rowing: Coordinate your breath with your stroke to optimize oxygen intake.

Grip Management Tips and Suggestions:

The combination of barbell movements and wall walks can tax your grip.

Break Reps Early: Instead of pushing until grip failure, break barbell movements into manageable sets to maintain control.

Use a Hook Grip: This can reduce forearm fatigue and improve efficiency in the cleans and snatches.

Shake Out Hands During Transitions: Take a second to release tension in your forearms between movements.

Mistakes to Avoid in CrossFit Open 25.3 Workout

Even seasoned athletes can make mistakes in an Open workout. Here are some pitfalls to avoid:

Rushing Wall Walks

The temptation to speed through wall walks can lead to sloppy reps, resulting in no-reps or excessive fatigue.

How To Fix It: Maintain a steady pace and focus on controlled hand and foot placement.

Going Too Hard on the Rower

Blasting through the row might seem like a good idea, but it can lead to an early spike in heart rate and fatigue.

How To Fix It: Maintain a moderate stroke rate (~24–28 strokes per minute) with consistent power output.

Poor Barbell Cycling

Trying to go unbroken on cleans or snatches too early can lead to burnout.

How To Fix It: Break up sets intelligently—fast singles can be a better option for heavy snatches.

Neglecting Breathing

Holding your breath during wall walks or lifts can cause early fatigue.

How To Fix It:Inhale and exhale with movement patterns to maintain oxygen flow.

Scaling the CrossFit Open 25.3 Workout

Not everyone can handle the Rx version of 25.3, and that’s okay. The Open is about participation, pushing yourself, and improving over time.

Scaled variations

Wall Walks → Hand-Release Pushups for those lacking the shoulder strength for wall walks.

Rowing → Reduced Calories or Bike Option if needed.

Deadlifts, Cleans, and Snatches → Lighter Weights or Dumbbells to adjust intensity while maintaining the intended workout stimulus.