Mikolette / Getty

Workout Routines

The 30-Minute Dumbbell Workout to Build Your Triceps

Train your way to truly massive arms by focusing on the biggest arm muscle you have—the mighty triceps—with this quick circuit workout.

by
Mikolette / Getty
View Gallery (7)

It’s time to stop thinking of the triceps as the sidekick to the biceps. The three-headed triceps brachii muscle makes up roughly two-thirds of the mass of your upper arm. Surely these muscles deserve equal time in the gym (or even more time), even if you only valued your triceps for aesthetic reasons.

But the triceps also play a key role in the extension of the elbow joint and the straightening of the arm, working with the lats to bring the arm toward the body. Try swinging a bat, racket, or golf club without the triceps. It can’t be done. Nor can a swimmer execute a stroke without the triceps, which explains why Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, and company have perhaps the best triceps in sports.

RELATED: The Best Triceps Workout for Beginners

Everyday movements—from signing your name to raising your hand—are impossible without the triceps. So let’s raise a glass (triceps move, too) in appreciation of the triceps, perhaps our most underrated muscles.

Actually, let’s raise a dumbbell. Or two.

How It Works: The 30-Minute Dumbbell Workout

This 30-minute dumbbell workout to build your triceps is designed as a circuit workout. We’ll hammer through four rounds of seven moves, alternating between pushing and pulling movements, so we can produce maximum results with minimal time and equipment. Do not rest between exercises, and rest only briefly between rounds of the circuit.

Pete Williams is a NASM certified personal trainer and the author or co-author of a number of books on performance and training.

The 30-Minute Dumbbell Workout to Build Your Triceps
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 7
close
1 of 7
Edgar Artiga
1. Skull Crusher

Why it works: One of the most familiar triceps moves, the skull crusher is also one of the most effective. It not only works the triceps directly, but also builds coordination between the upper back and triceps.

How to do it: Lie supine on a bench and lower the dumbbells until your elbows are bent 90 degrees. Then pull back to starting position.

Prescription: 10 reps

2 of 7
Per Bernal
2. Renegade Row

Why it works: This simple yet challenging move hits the triceps and biceps, back, and shoulders.

How to do it: Start in the top position of a pushup with your hands on dumbbells shoulder-width apart. Row one dumbbell toward the side of your body while balancing on your feet and your opposite hand. (Try to keep your back as flat as possible when you balance.) Pause for one second at the top and return the weight slowly to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

Prescription: 10 reps per side.

3 of 7
Emir Memedovski / Getty
3. One-Arm Overhead Dumbbell Extension

Why it works: Like the skullcrusher, the dumbbell extension further isolates the triceps.

How to do it: Hold a dumbbell and raise your arm behind your head with the elbow bent. Extend your arm and point your arm straight overhead. Repeat for 10 reps with one hand and switch hands.

Prescription: 10 reps per side

4 of 7
Michael Neveux
4. Upright Dumbbell Row

Why it works: This simple, familiar, yet effective compound movement challenges your triceps while also strengthening and stabilizing the shoulders and upper back.

How to do it: Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells in front of your body with your palms facing you. While keeping your shoulder blades back and chest up, raise the dumbbells vertically, lifting elbows to the ceiling. Return to starting position.

Prescription: 10 reps

5 of 7
Per Bernal
5. Tate Press

Why it works: The creative Tate press targets the triceps from a non-traditional angle in a bench press-like maneuver.

How to do it: Lie face-up on a bench with dumbbells in each hand. Extend your arms to the ceiling, as if you were at the top of a dumbbell bench press. Next, point out your elbows and lower the dumbbells nearly to your chest. (Your arms should make an L-shape.) Extend your elbows back to a starting position. To emphasize your triceps, keep your upper arms as upright as possible, and only move your forearms up and down.

Prescription: 10 reps

6 of 7
Per Bernal
6. Waiter’s Walk

Why it works: Waiting tables might not land you a movie role, but it could give you better triceps, as well as overall core stability.

How to do it: Grab a dumbbell in one hand and hold it overhead. Keep your shoulder blades pulled back and down and fire your glutes as you walk. Keep your wrists straight, as if you were waiting tables and holding a tray. Walk 10 yards out and 10 yards back. Switch hands and repeat. To increase the difficulty, hold the dumbbell by the bell, rather than the handle.

Prescription: 20 yards

7 of 7
Per Bernal
7. Standing Triceps Kickback

Why it works: This classic move targets the triceps while promoting core stability.

How to do it: Stand holding dumbbells. Glide your hips back, lowering your torso until it’s almost parallel to the floor. Turn your palms to face in front of you and, while keeping the upper arms against your sides, extend your elbows until your arms are parallel to your torso.

Prescription: 10 reps

Topics:
Comments