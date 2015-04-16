The 4-Move Workout for Shredded 8-Pack Abs

Everyone wants a six-pack—the six bricks that solidify an ego. But don’t be like everyone else. Instead, go for eight. That way, if you fall short, you’ll still have at least six.

To get to this washboard promised land, you'll need to do giant sets. Yes, giant sets! That means doing four exercises back-to-back, non-stop, with no rest. Once you get through the fourth exercise, take a minute rest and question your existence. If you can handle the pain, here are the four abs-chiseling exercises, followed by my quick, eight-pack abs routine.

Knee-ins

Sitting upright on the bottom of a bench, grab the bench at your sides, and pull your knees into your body and your upper body into your knees. Think of it as an accordion and blow all the air out when the knees come in.

Crunches

Lying on the floor, preferably a mat, put you legs up on a bench. Place your hands behind head or fingers behind ears (harder) and crunch straight up towards the ceiling. Big exhale at the top and then come down slow without letting your head touch the ground.

Oblique Twist Curl

From a seated position with torso angled about 45 degrees, lift right foot off the floor, while holding the outside of your right thigh with both hands (or a moderate weight plate with both hands at the outside of your right thigh. Twist up and over toward right leg, using your obliques, then curl down to 45 degrees, pulsing your reps.

Bicycle Crunch

Lie on your back with your knees bent, and feet flat on the floor. Place your hands behind head. Raise your shoulder blades off the ground and lift your legs off the floor, and bend knees to 90°. Then slowly pedal them in the air, alternating as if riding a bicycle.

Four exercises (no rest between) equals one giant set. Do three giant sets and take a minute rest in between giant sets.

This routine should be performed 3 days a week on an empty stomach.