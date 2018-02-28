5 CrossFit Workouts to Master the Muscle-up

The muscle-up is one of the most badass moves in CrossFit. One second you're swinging below the rings or the bar—and the next, you're on top of them, cranking out dips or catching a medicine ball behind your back.

But the muscle-up is also revered, and for good reason: If you can't even do a single pullup, the muscle-up can seem impossible. That's why we've assembled six of the best minds in CrossFit to help you.

Here, we've compiled five CrossFit workouts—WODs, in CrossFit-speak—that are specifically designed to help you improve your overall shoulder strength and flexibility on your road to mastering this formidable exercise.