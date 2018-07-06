Workout Routines

The Advanced Kettlebell Workout You Can Do in Less Than 30 Min.

Get a solid workout in with just one kettlebell.

by CSCS
The 3-Move, Bottoms-Up Kettlebell Workout
Per Bernal
Per Bernal
Duration 30 min.
Exercises 6
Equipment Yes

To diversify your kettlebell portfolio while getting stronger and leaner, try this routine crafted by trainer (and former M&F cover model) Don Saladino, the guy who got Ryan Reynolds shredded for Deadpool 2. Saladino designed this workout with quality in mind.

The rep scheme is low—you’ll never do more than five reps in a set—so you can focus on getting clean, powerful work in from start to finish. Also, the integration of single-arm exercises, including some overhead work, calls more of your core and abs into play for balance. The Turkish getup is a finisher in this complex, forcing you to focus on this skill-based activity in a fatigued state.

“This full-body workout takes less than 30 minutes and can be done three days a week,” Saladino says. “Perform it for a month while trying to shorten your rest intervals or increase the load being used.”

The One Bell, One Complex Workout Perform 3 to 5 rounds as a circuit, resting only after each round.

Exercise 1

Kettlebell One-Arm Swing
Kettlebell One-Arm Swing thumbnail
-- sets
5 per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Kettlebell Clean and Press
Kettlebell Clean and Press thumbnail
-- sets
5 per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Kettlebell One-Arm Overhead Press
Kettlebell One-Arm Overhead Press thumbnail
-- sets
5 per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Kettlebell Unilateral Squat
Kettlebell Unilateral Squat thumbnail
-- sets
5 per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Kettlebell One-Arm Snatch
Kettlebell One-Arm Snatch thumbnail
-- sets
5 per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Kettlebell Turkish Getup
Kettlebell Turkish Getup thumbnail
-- sets
1 per side reps
-- rest
