Ahead of his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight title defense against Oleksandr Usyk on Sept. 25 in London, the British boxing champ, Anthony Joshua, is training harder — and smarter — than ever before. AJ regularly employs boxing workout routines that involve movements that can be attempted by people of all fitness levels, and with a few simple modifications, these exercises can be dialed up or down and even attempted at your local gym, or even around the house, garage, or park.

Joshua is famous for his full-throttle training style — and his chiseled physique — and is now in the final stages of preparation as he attempts to knock out Usyk, the former cruiserweight king. Typically, a fight camp lasts for 12 weeks and will involve elements of strength, power, and conditioning to hit a fighter’s peak performance. Between boxing drills and sparring, boxers must complete endurance exercises and work the muscles in order to get those explosive bursts.

This circuit, put together by Lucozade Sport, is an example of what AJ had been enduring during the initial six weeks of camp and has been. It includes genuine exercises as utilized by the heavyweight boxing champ, and has been designed to make those most of your available space. You can increase of decrease sets and reps, tweak the rest times, and repeat the whole circuit if you really want to pack a punch.

The circuit begins with a weighted section to work on explosive power and muscle strength, followed by more cardio-focused exercises to build conditioning and stamina. See if you can hang with AJ by following this workout of champions.

Equipment needed: A slam ball (or a secure weighted bag that can stand impact) A firm wall A rucksack and some books to weight it Some steps Jump rope

Anthony Joshua Workout

Rotational medicine ball wall toss

Sets: 3

Reps: 10 (each side)

Rest: 30 to 60 seconds between sets

For most people, this move will be performed outside. Using a slam ball with a weight suitable for your fitness level, stand facing sideways 3 meters from a flat wall. Concentrate on the twisting movement as you turn to throw the ball against the wall. Repeat the exercise for 10 reps and for each set, face the opposite way to change the direction of the twisting throw.

Weighted pressup

Sets: 3

Reps: 8

Rest: 30 to 60 seconds between sets

Wearing a weighted chain, or improvising at home with a rucksack full of books, aim for a load that you can perform for eight reps and three sets without compromising your form. Keep your elbows tucked in by your side and ensure they stay tight to your torso through descent and ascent. If you want to make some advanced modifications like the heavyweight champ, you can press up using your fists, or even try one-armed press ups.

Weighted Bulgarian split squats

Sets: 3

Reps: 10 (each leg)

Rest: 30-60 seconds between sets

Using your sofa, footstool, or some steps, you can execute Bulgarian split squats. Elevate one foot, with the other placed in front of you. Using the load-bearing knee, descend into a lunge, then drive through the heel and lift yourself back to wear you started. If you feel comfortable, try holding a weight in each hand such as a dumbbell.

Side-to-side jumps

Sets: 3

Time: 60 seconds

Rest: 30 to 60 seconds

Bend your knees and lower yourself in a quarter-squat position. Perform an explosive jump with a lateral movement to the right. Repeat back over to the left, and continue this movement back and forth. To increase difficulty, you can stack up some pillows in the middle and jump over the pile from each side.

Wall sits

Sets: 3

Time: 60 seconds

Rest: 30 to 60 seconds

Standing with your back against a firm wall, bend your knees and make sure that your thighs are parallel with the floor. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart. Stay in this position for one minute. To increase difficulty, you can hold something weighted on your lap.

Step up

Sets: 3

Reps: 10

Rest: 30 to 60 seconds

Use a step to get your feet acting fast! Face and stand 6 inches away from your step, and place your left foot on the step. Bring your left foot back to your starting position as your right foot is then placed on the step at speed. Alternate your feet, and use your opposite arm to your feet to act as a counterweight. Keep your head up, back straight, and pump your legs. Add height to your steps to increase difficulty.

Stair Crawl

Sets: 3

Reps: 10 climbs

Rest: 30 to 60 seconds between sets

Start at the foot of your stairs then crawl up each step by moving your opposite arm and leg forward, at the same time, to move up. You may need to adjust the number of reps if your house has an unusually large staircase, or if you live in an apartment building. Try to turn the crawl into a fast-moving sprint up the steps to feel the intensity.

Shadow box

Reps: 10

Sets: 3

Rest: 30-60 seconds between sets

Identify your lead foot (it is on the same side as your non-dominant hand) and step forward. Your back foot should be pointed 70-80 degrees outwards. Bend your knees slightly, with elbows tucked to your side. Then, extend your fist out to jab. As you bring your lead hand back to your chin, extend your other hand while you twist your body with your hip, for power. Pull your fist back and repeat the combination as fast as possible.

Double-unders

Finish on a high! double-unders are great for raising the heart rate. Grab a jump rope and jump so that the rope makes two full swings as it goes under your toes. Go for 30 to 60 seconds and embrace the challenge!