Getting up and down from the ground and lifting weights up and down from the ground is the hardest thing physically we do. That’s why burpees suck are so difficult. But bad things happen when we lose the mobility to get up and down from the ground. That’s why training it is so important. Enter the Turkish Get Up.
Although the Turkish Get-Up (TGU) is a convoluted way to get up and down, it is a full-body exercise that combines mobility, strength, stability, and coordination. If you’re looking to add a versatile and challenging move to your workouts, it’s the complete package.
Here, I’ll explain the steps, benefits, common mistakes, and ways to incorporate this powerhouse bodyweight exercise into your workouts.
The Turkish Get-Up is a centuries-old exercise involving movements that work multiple muscle groups while getting up and down from the ground. From a lying position, you transition through various stages to stand up and reverse the process back to the ground. Each step of the TGU demands strength, control, and concentration.
Here are step-by-step instructions on performing the bodyweight Turkish Get Up with good form. Please remember to take your time and not hurry throughout this movement.
The TGU is a full-body movement that requires your lower and upper body to work together. Here are the muscles trained and their role in the TGU.
Shoulders: Stabilize and support your body weight throughout the movement, improving your shoulder strength.
Chest: Assist when moving from the ground to standing.
Triceps: During the get-up phase, the triceps extend the arms and maintain elbow stability when extended.
Glutes: Hip extension powers the TGU from the hip lift to getting up from the half-kneeling position and supports your body weight during the transitions.
Rectus Abdominis and Obliques: These muscles ensure a neutral spine and maintain balance throughout the get-up.
Quads and Hamstrings: These muscles kick in during the standing and lowering phases and assist with hip flexion and extension, depending on your stage.
Serratus Anterior: This muscle supports your shoulders and helps in the upward rotation of the shoulder blade, which is crucial for shoulder health and overhead mobility.
Lower Back: Helps to stabilize and support the spine during the entire exercise
It’s a complex move with many moving parts but also an exercise with many benefits. Here are four of them.
The Turkish Get-Up is a full-body exercise that trains almost every muscle from head to toe. Each part of your body performs the get-up from your shoulders and chest to your legs and core. The full-body nature of the TGU builds overall strength and muscular coordination, making you stronger and more efficient in other exercises and daily activities.
The TGU is a masterclass in improving joint stability and mobility. The various stages of the get-up require stabilizing your joints, mainly your shoulders and hips, and improving their strength and flexibility. Improved stability helps prevent injuries, while increased mobility makes most movements easier and fluid.
The Turkish Get-Up mimics everyday movements and makes them easier because you’re getting stronger by doing them regularly. The TGU enhances your coordination, balance, and strength in a way that translates directly to daily tasks, from lifting heavy stuff to getting up from the floor.
The multiple steps and transitions in the Turkish Get-Up require a high level of coordination and control. Performing this regularly enhances your neuromuscular efficiency, meaning your brain and muscles communicate better. This improvement can benefit other complex lifts and athletic movements, making you more of a lean, mean working machine.
The TGU is a complex movement with many moving parts. That means lots can go wrong. So, to reap the benefits of this exercise, let’s correct three common mistakes.
Letting your hips sag compromises your form and can put undue strain on your lower back. Drooping your hips impacts stability and puts undue stress on the spine, increasing the risk of lower back injuries.
Fix It: Actively squeeze your glutes throughout the movement. Consider driving your hips upwards and maintaining tension in your glutes and core, ensuring your body moves as one unit.
Flaring your elbows out more than 45 degrees reduces efficiency and can stress your shoulder joint. It also reduces the TGU effectiveness by shifting the emphasis away from your triceps and chest.
Fix it: To protect your shoulder joint, keep your elbows at 45 degrees during set-up, underneath your shoulder, and close to your body during transitions. Focus on maintaining a vertical forearm during transitions, which helps keep your elbows in a better position.
Doing it too quickly can lead to poor form and loss of control. Speeding through each part often results in missing positions and losing control, which can cause poor alignment and compromised stability.
Fix it: Perform each phase with control and focus, and take your time to ensure good form. Break the movement into smaller segments and practice each segment slowly if necessary.
Here are two ways to incorporate the bodyweight TGU into your workouts.
Warmup: Incorporate the Turkish Get-Up into your warm-up routine with one set of 3-5 reps per side to get your body rocking.
Circuit Training: Add TGUs to a full-body circuit to elevate your heart rate. Aim for 6-8 reps per side.