The Bosu ball is a powerful tool for training athletes and clients across all fitness levels—when used at the right time in the right way. Whether I’m prepping athletes for high-intensity movement and stability drills or helping everyday clients improve balance, the Bosu ball workouts always delivers. It’s especially effective for layering unique challenges to routines that might otherwise feel repetitive. The unstable surface not only engages more muscles but also enhances coordination and motor control—elements that are critical in both sports performance and everyday movement.

I’ve used the Bosu ball for everything from movement prep to adding intensity to functional strength exercises. It’s incredibly versatile, whether the goal is balance training, core activation, or keeping workouts fresh and exciting. From professional athletes who need to sharpen their reaction times to clients looking to improve functional strength and stability, the BOSU ball allows me to tailor exercises that meet a wide range of goals.

In this guide, I’ll share a variety of Bosu ball workouts that I incorporate into my training programs to build strength, improve balance, and fire up core muscles. Whether aiming for functional strength, increased stability, or a stronger, more powerful core, these exercises will elevate your training and keep you engaged.

Choosing the Right Bosu Ball

Before diving into the workouts, ensuring you have the right equipment is important. Here’s how to select the best Bosu ball for your needs:

Size: Standard Bosu balls have a 65cm diameter, making them suitable for most people. However, smaller versions are available for beginners or those with space limitations.

Surface Stability: The ball’s surface should provide enough resistance and stability for balance-based exercises without being too rigid.

Durability: Look for a Bosu ball that can handle intense use without deflating. High-quality versions can support dynamic movements like jumping or squatting without wearing down.

Budget: While it’s tempting to go for cheaper models, investing in a high-quality Bosu ball ensures durability, longevity, and a better training experience.

The Benefits of Bosu Ball Workouts

Why should you make Bosu ball exercises a staple in your routine? Here’s how they can elevate your fitness:

Core Engagement: Almost every movement on the Bosu ball requires core stabilization. Whether you’re balancing on one leg or performing push-ups, your abs, obliques, and lower back are constantly engaged.

Improved Balance and Stability: The unstable surface of the Bosu ball forces you to work on balance and coordination, which translates into better athletic performance and injury prevention.

Full-Body Activation: Unlike machines that isolate specific muscles, Bosu ball exercises involve multiple muscle groups, giving you a comprehensive workout.

Increased Functional Strength: These exercises mimic everyday movements and sports actions, which means you’re training your body for real-world activities.

Versatility: Whether you’re using it for warm-ups, strength circuits, or HIIT workouts, the Bosu ball can fit into any part of your routine.

Best Bosu Ball Exercises for Strength, Stability, and Core

Now, let’s dive into the best Bosu ball exercises. These moves will challenge your balance, build muscle, and strengthen your core.

Bosu Ball Pushup

How to do it: Place the Bosu ball dome side down and grab the edges. Start in a plank position with your hands on the platform, keeping your body straight. Lower your chest toward the ball, then push back to the starting position.

Benefits: This variation adds an element of instability, engaging your chest, shoulders, triceps, and core more than a standard pushup.

Bosu Ball Squat

How to do it: Stand on the dome of the Bosu ball with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your hips down and back while maintaining balance, then perform a squat. Return to standing.

Benefits: Squatting on an unstable surface improves lower body strength while engaging your core and stabilizer muscles.

Bosu Ball Mountain Climbers

How to do it: Place the Bosu ball dome side up and get into a plank position with your hands on the ball. Quickly alternate bringing your knees toward your chest, keeping your core tight.

Benefits: This is a killer cardio and core exercise, challenging your stability and endurance.

Bosu Ball Russian Twist

How to do it: Sit on the edge of the dome with your feet hovering above the floor. Hold a weight or medicine ball, and rotate your torso from side to side, tapping the ball on the floor beside you.

Benefits: This move targets your obliques and strengthens your core, with the Bosu ball adding an extra balance challenge.

Bosu Ball Single-Leg Deadlift

How to do it: Stand on the dome of the Bosu ball with one foot. Hinge at the hips and lower your chest toward the floor while lifting the opposite leg behind you. Return to standing and switch legs after each set.

Benefits: This unilateral exercise enhances lower body strength, balance, and core stability.

Bosu Ball Plank

How to do it: Get into a forearm plank position with your elbows on the dome and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold this position, making sure your hips don’t drop or rise.

Benefits: A simple yet effective core exercise that engages your abs, back, and shoulders.

Bosu Ball Burpee

How to do it: Start standing with the Bosu ball in your hands, dome side up. Lower the ball to the floor, jump your feet back into a plank position, perform a push-up, then jump your feet forward and lift the Bosu ball overhead as you jump into the air.

Benefits: This full-body move builds strength, power, and endurance, with the Bosu ball adding an extra challenge to the burpee.

Bosu Ball Glute Bridge

How to do it: Lie on your back with your feet on the dome of the Bosu ball and knees bent. Press through your heels to lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes at the top.

Benefits: This exercise targets your glutes, hamstrings, and core while promoting hip stability.

Bosu Ball Side Plank

How to do it: Position your forearm on the dome of the Bosu ball and stack your feet. Lift your hips off the ground, forming a straight line from shoulders to feet. Hold for 30-60 seconds, then switch sides.

Benefits: This variation of the side plank intensifies the core workout, especially for your obliques and stabilizer muscles.

Bosu Ball Lunge

How to do it: Place one foot on the dome of the Bosu ball, keeping your other foot on the floor behind you. Lower into a lunge, then push through your front foot to return to standing.

Benefits: This exercise strengthens your quads, glutes, and hamstrings while improving balance and stability.

How to Incorporate Bosu Ball Workouts into Your Routine

Here are some tips on how to seamlessly integrate Bosu ball exercises into your workout plan:

Warmups: Use the Bosu ball to activate your core and stabilizer muscles before more intense exercises. Try Bosu ball planks or squats to warm up effectively.

Strength Circuits: Add Bosu ball exercises into your strength circuits for a full-body challenge. Moves like Bosu ball push-ups or single-leg deadlifts can complement traditional strength exercises.

Cardio Finishers: Bosu ball mountain climbers or burpees are perfect for high-intensity cardio finishers that elevate your heart rate while engaging multiple muscle groups.

Core Focus: Dedicate a portion of your workout to core stability using exercises like Bosu ball planks, Russian twists, and side planks.

Muscle Building Bosu Ball Workout

To build muscle using the BOSU ball, integrate it into your routine to enhance the challenge and engagement of traditional exercises. Focus on moderate rep ranges and maintain proper form. Circuit-style training is ideal for muscle hypertrophy, keeping the heart rate elevated and ensuring muscle fatigue.

Hypertrophy Circuit A

Perform three to five rounds of Circuit A. Complete each movement for 10-15 reps and rest for 45 seconds between exercises. Take a 1-2 minute break between rounds.

A1. Bosu Ball Pushup

A2. Dumbbell Bosu Ball Bulgarian Split Squat

A3. Kettlebell Swings

BOSU Ball Pushup

Place the Bosu ball dome side down. Place your hands on the BOSU ball handles, ensuring a stable position with your body straight. Lower yourself until your chest nearly touches the ball, then push back up. Maintain a tight core and avoid letting your hips sag.

Dumbbell Bosu Ball Bulgarian Split Squat

Stand with one foot elevated behind you on a bench and the other planted firmly on the BOSU ball, holding dumbbells at your sides. Lower into a squat until your front thigh is parallel to the ground, then push back up. Switch legs after completing the set.

Kettlebell Swings

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands. Hinge at your hips and swing the kettlebell between your legs, then drive your hips forward to swing it up to chest level. Maintain a flat back throughout the movement.

Rest 2 to 4 minutes

Hypertrophy Circuit B

Perform three to five rounds of Circuit B. Complete each movement for 10-15 reps and rest for 45 seconds between exercises. Take a 1-2 minute break between rounds.

B1. Bosu Ball Single-Leg Deadlifts

B2. Barbell Bench Press

B3. Russian Twists

BOSU Ball Single-Leg Deadlifts

Stand on the Bosu Ball with one leg with the other leg extended behind you, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge at the hips while lowering the dumbbells towards the ground, then return to the starting position. Switch legs after completing the set.

Barbell Bench Press

Lie on a bench with a barbell positioned above your chest. Lower the barbell to your chest, then press it back up to the starting position. Keep your feet planted and your back flat on the bench.

Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your feet elevated and hold a weight with both hands. Lean back slightly and rotate your torso to one side, bringing the weight towards the floor beside your hip. Return to the center and rotate to the other side.

Full-Body Bosu Ball Strength Workout

For a balanced full-body strength workout, incorporate the BOSU ball to enhance stability and challenge various muscle groups. Perform moderate rep ranges and allow for adequate rest to maintain form and effectiveness.

Complete 5 rounds of the following full-body circuit. Rest for 60 seconds between exercises, and take a 2-minute break between rounds.

12 Bosu Ball Lunges (per side)

12 Dumbbell Bent-Over Alternating Rows (per side)

8 Kettlebell Deadlifts

8 Dumbbell Push Press

60-second Bosu Ball Plank

BOSU Ball Lunges

Stand with one foot on the BOSU ball and the other foot on the ground. Step forward into a lunge, lowering your back knee towards the ground while keeping your torso upright. Push through your front heel to return to the starting position. Complete the reps on one side, then switch to the other side.

Dumbbell Bent-Over Alternating Rows

Bend at the hips and knees, keeping your back flat and holding a dumbbell in one hand. Pull the dumbbell towards your hip, squeezing your shoulder blade at the top. Lower it back to the starting position. Complete the reps on one side, then switch to the other side.

Kettlebell Deadlifts

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands in front of you. Hinge at the hips, lowering the kettlebell towards the ground while keeping your back flat and chest up. Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

Dumbbell Push Press

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, with your feet shoulder-width apart. Dip your knees slightly and then explosively extend your legs while pressing the dumbbells overhead. Lower the weights back to shoulder height with control.

Bosu Ball Plank

Place your forearms on the BOSU ball and extend your legs behind you into a plank position. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, engaging your core throughout. Hold the position for the full duration.

High-Intensity Medicine Ball Workout for Endurance

This high-intensity medicine ball workout combines explosive movements with minimal rest to improve cardiovascular endurance and overall stamina. For a comprehensive challenge, integrate traditional exercises with medicine ball routines.

Endurance Circuit 1

Perform each exercise for 45 seconds, followed by 15 seconds of rest between exercises. Rest for 1 minute between rounds.

Medicine Ball Side-to-Side Slams: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the medicine ball overhead. Use your core and legs to slam the ball down to one side of your body with maximum force. Quickly pick up the ball and slam it down to the opposite side. Continue alternating sides, engaging your entire body throughout the movement.

Bosu Ball Plank Jacks: Begin in a plank position with your hands on the BOSU ball and your body in a straight line from head to heels. Jump your feet out wide to the sides and then back together, like a jumping jack, while maintaining a stable core and keeping your body steady on the ball. Continue the movement at a brisk pace.

Bike Sprint: If using a stationary bike, pedal as fast as possible to maximize your effort. Keep your core tight and maintain a high cadence to push your cardiovascular limits. If you don’t have access to a bike, you can substitute with high-intensity jumping jacks or sprint intervals.

Endurance Circuit 2

Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, followed by 20 seconds of rest between exercises. Rest for 1 minute between rounds.

Dumbbell Thrusters: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Perform a squat, then push through your heels to stand up while simultaneously pressing the dumbbells overhead. Lower the weights back to shoulder height and repeat. Maintain a smooth and controlled movement throughout.

Bosu Ball Mountain Climbers: Place your hands on the BOSU ball and assume a plank position. Alternate bringing your knees towards your chest in a rapid, high-intensity motion. Keep your core engaged and maintain a steady pace to maximize the cardiovascular challenge.

Sled Sprint: Push the sled at maximum intensity, driving your legs and arms powerfully. Focus on explosive movement and maintaining a consistent pace throughout the sprint. If a sled is not available, substitute with high knees or another explosive exercise.

Endurance Circuit 3

Perform each exercise for 30 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of rest between exercises. Rest for 1 minute between rounds.

Bosu Ball Burpee: Begin by placing both hands on the BOSU ball and jumping your feet back into a plank position. Perform a push-up, then jump your feet back to your hands and stand up. Finish with a jump, reaching towards the ceiling. Keep the movement fluid and maintain control throughout.

Single-Arm Alternating Kettlebell Swing: Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell in one hand. Swing the kettlebell back between your legs and then forward to shoulder height. Switch hands at the top of the swing, alternating with each rep. Keep your core engaged and hips thrusting forward.

Battle Ropes (Up-Down): Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and hold the battle ropes with both hands. Alternate between raising and lowering the ropes rapidly, moving them up and down with maximum effort. Engage your core and maintain a steady rhythm to keep your heart rate elevated.