When it comes to building strength and conditioning, the British Weight Lifting Champion and current CrossFit competitor, Craig Richey, is one online coach that you definitely should be following. Despite his status as an elite athlete, Richey understands that fast and efficient workouts are often the key to staying consistent. To that end, he’s been sharing some simple, time effective full body workouts that you can try with just a set of dumbbells and an exercise mat, building muscle and completing an epic cardio session in just 15 minutes. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

“Was harder than it looks and the the intensity and muscle overload, so good,” commented Richey, who won then 2023 British Weightlifting title in the 89kg class.

Craig Richey’s 15-Minute Full Body Dumbbell Circuit

Dumbbell Handle Pushups

Bent Over Dumbbell Row (Both Arms)

Dumbbell Step Back Lunge

Dumbbell Strict Press

Dumbbell Bicep Curl (Both Arms)

To perform this session, you’ll rep out each exercise for 30 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of rest. With 3 rounds of 5 exercises, you’ll be hitting the showers after just 15 minutes of serious work. If you really want to compete with yourself, score your total reps and try to beat that number next time.

Craig Richey’s 15-Minute Full Body Dumbbell Circuit Breakdown

Richey’s workout proves that you can get your sweat on and work smart at the same time, beginning with dumbbell pushups. This variation reduces pressure on your wrists and shoulders thanks to the neutral wrist position but also allows for a deeper movement. You’ll tax the pecs, triceps, deltoids and core as you blaze through the first exercise. Next up is the bent over dumbbell row, performed with both arms and targeting your back, chest, and upper arms. Bent over rows are great for improving spinal health and stability while being extremely functional too.

Third up is a move that leans into the lower body. The step back, or rear lunge will challenge the quads while also recruiting the calves, glutes, and hamstrings. Make sure to drive through the front foot and extend the knee as you stand back up. The penultimate move will provide a real pump as you perform a strict, overhead press. This exercise builds the deltoids in the shoulders in addition to working the arms and core.

You’ll end each round with a two-arm, dumbbell, bicep curl variation performed by holding one dumbbell at each end curling the weight vertically, and central to your torso. This ‘plate curl’ style movement builds the biceps and forearms to grow your arms by targeting multiple muscle groups. “Got me pumped,” commented the lifter and CrossFitter on completion of this epic circuit, provided by his The Daily Cardio platform. “On the agenda for tomorrow,” responded one seriously inspired follower.

Why not give it a go for yourself? Feel free to make adjustments based on your own level of fitness, such as tweaking the rest times, or the size of the dumbbell. And, shirt-off is also optional!

To follow Craig Richey on Instagram, click here.