The Full-Body Workout Finisher Circuit

This total-body circuit is equally effective on upper- and lower-body days. Once a week will get the job done, but if you’re up to the challenge, work it into your regimen more often, such as two to three times per week.

WHY DO IT

CJ Murphy, M.F.S., founder of Total Performance Sports in Malden, MA, likes this AMRAP (as many rounds as possible) finisher for a few reasons. “It doesn’t require you to move around the gym a lot, it hits the upper and lower body as well as the trunk, and it gives you some good dynamic flexibility from the windmill,” Murphy says. Which means you’ll get a complete finisher in just 12 minutes—one that alternates between different muscle groups, so you can work hard from start to finish.

“After the swings, your ass and hamstrings will be smoked, but your shoulders should be fresh for the plate raises,” Murphy explains.

How to Do It

Set a timer for 12 minutes and start the clock. Perform each exercise in order, resting as little as possible between moves. Otherwise, there are no breaks. Record how many rounds you complete in 12 minutes, then try to best your score next time.