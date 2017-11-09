Workout Routines

Get Arms Like Lou Ferrigno

Develop scary-big arms using the Incredible Hulk's routine.

Lou Ferrigno flexing biceps
Lawrence Lucier / Contributor / Getty
Duration 40 min
Exercises 7
Equipment Yes

The runner-up in our Armed and Famous list may not have had as notable a big-screen career as a Stallone or Schwarzenegger, but what he does have is the largest pair of muscular arms in Hollywood history—23" at their peak.

In addition to playing the title character on The Incredible Hulk series on the small screen and Hercules on the big one, Lou Ferrigno was a top bodybuilder in his day, which spanned from the 1970s to the ’90s. He had two Mr. Universe titles, as well as one runner-up spot to Schwarzenegger in the Mr. Olympia.

 

Lou Ferrigno's Arms Workout

Exercise 1

Barbell Curl How to
sg-bicep-curl thumbnail
2 sets
15-20 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl You'll need: Bench, Dumbbells How to
Incline Dumbbell Biceps Curl thumbnail
3 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Preacher Curl with Cable You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Preacher Bench, EZ-Bar How to
Preacher Curl with Cable thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Pushdown You'll need: Adjustable Cable Machine How to
triceps pushdown thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Skull Crusher You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Skull Crusher thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

EZ-Bar Overhead Triceps Extension You'll need: EZ-Bar How to
EZ-Bar Overhead Triceps Extension thumbnail
4 sets
8-10 reps
-- rest
Perform standing or seated.

Exercise 7

Barbell Wrist Curl You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Wrist Curl thumbnail
4 sets
10-15 reps
-- rest
