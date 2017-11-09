Get Arms Like Lou Ferrigno

The runner-up in our Armed and Famous list may not have had as notable a big-screen career as a Stallone or Schwarzenegger, but what he does have is the largest pair of muscular arms in Hollywood history—23" at their peak.

In addition to playing the title character on The Incredible Hulk series on the small screen and Hercules on the big one, Lou Ferrigno was a top bodybuilder in his day, which spanned from the 1970s to the ’90s. He had two Mr. Universe titles, as well as one runner-up spot to Schwarzenegger in the Mr. Olympia.