Many of us love to see the number on the scales drop as we diligently decrease our calories in order to lose bodyfat, but when our muscles begin to look less full, that feeling of success can often be tinged with sadness. Fortunately, science-based trainer Jeff Nippard feels your pain, so he’s developed a plan for keeping those arms and shoulders pumped while on a cut.

“My arms and shoulders always flatten out every time I cut down,” explained the Canadian coach. “So, this time I added a full arm and shoulder day to keep them looking full. So far, I think it’s working.”

Here’s how to try Jeff Nippard’s arm and shoulder workout for yourself.

Jeff Nippard’s Arm and Shoulder Workout

Nippard goes heavy as he works each set to failure, generally sitting in the 6-10 rep range.

Bayesian Cable Curl: 2 sets

2 sets Overhead Cable Triceps Extension: 2 sets

2 sets Hammer Preacher Curl: 1 set

1 set Seated Triceps Dip Machine: 2 sets

2 sets Alternating Dumbbell Curl: 1 set

1 set Incline Dumbbell Y Raise: 2 sets

2 sets Dumbbell Wrist Curls

superset with

Wrist Extension: 2 sets

Workout Breakdown

Beginning with Bayesian cable curls, Nippard focused on form as he worked his way to failure. “Research still supports long muscle lengths for hypotrophy,” explained the details man. “So, make sure you set the cable high enough so that you get peak tension in the stretched position.”

Next up are overhead cable triceps extensions followed by just one set of hammer gripped preacher curls to target the brachioradialis (that’s the long muscle that runs down the back of your forearm). Nippard follows this up with seated machine triceps dips and advised using the seatbelt to remain in position, keep the hips in place while trying to push down on a heavy stack of plates.

“Then I add a fun, ‘bro-ey’ type exercise,” explained the powerlifter and natural bodybuilder. “I’ll use a little momentum here and just get in the zone. Nothing fancy, just feeling my biceps work.” For side delts, Nippard advised “squeezing your side delt fibers to sweep the weight out” during the incline dumbbell Y raises.

Finishing off the session, Nippard kneels down and uses a bench to support his dumbbell wrist curls supersetted them with wrist extensions for building fuller forearms. Cutting may not be the best time for bulking up, but as this science driven trainer illustrates, you can always sculpt fuller looking muscles.

