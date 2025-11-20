Many seek complexity regarding strength training programming—new movements, exotic percentages, and “advanced” systems that require a spreadsheet to decode. Jim Wendler dismissed that. After years under the bar as a Division I football player, elite powerlifter, and coach, he created 5/3/1, a program based on simplicity, patience, and long-term gains.

The 5/3/1 system emphasizes doing less but doing it better. It centers on four main lifts, and each workout follows a progression of submaximal percentages, gradually increasing intensity while allowing enough recovery to come back stronger. Here, with the help of Jason Leenaarts, owner of Revolution Fitness And Therapy and a coach who’s been running the 5/3/1 system since 2010, we’ll break it all down for your benefit.

The 5/3/1 Training Program Origins

After competing as an elite powerlifter with a best total of over 2,000 pounds, Wendler realized that many lifters—himself included—were getting lost in details. Too much focus on max lifts and not enough steady progress.

His solution was to cut the fluff. In 2009, Wendler published his now-iconic 5/3/1: The Simplest and Most Effective Training System for Raw Strength on T-Nation, and the lifting world took notice. The system centered around four barbell lifts—the squat, bench press, deadlift, and overhead press—performed in a structured, four-week cycle with defined loading waves. By using 95% of their actual one-rep max, lifters could make steady progress without overtraining.

5/3/1 isn’t for those chasing short-term PRs — it’s for the lifter who wants to get strong for life.

5/3/1 Training Program Core Principles

Each 5/3/1 training cycle lasts four weeks. The first three weeks progressively increase intensity using Wendler’s signature rep scheme—Week 1: 5s, Week 2: 3s, and Week 3: 5/3/1. The fourth week is a deload, allowing your body to recover before going again.

Each workout includes one “plus” set, where you push as many clean reps as possible without getting to absolute failure. What makes 5/3/1 different from other systems is Wendler’s use of the Training Max (TM)—you calculate all your percentages based on 95% of your actual one-rep max. Leenaarts explains that he uses the 5/3/1 variation, which isn’t as aggressive but still true to its principles.

“RevFit uses a variation where we would work between 65-95% of a one rep max during the first three weeks of a 4-week cycle. The fourth week is a deload, which kept the weight at 40-60% of the one rep max,” explains Leenaarts.

This conservative approach ensures you’re training intelligently, not recklessly. Over time, you add just five pounds to upper-body lifts and 10 pounds to lower-body lifts each new cycle. You’ll customize the assistance work—whether you’re aiming for size, athletic performance, or improved fitness. But the core principles remain the same: show up, do your main lift, push your plus set, and finish up.

Who Should Use the 5/3/1 Training Program?

Jim Wendler’s 5/3/1 helps lifters who prioritize steady, measurable progress. The lifters who succeed with this program share a few common traits: discipline, patience, and a commitment to long-term strength.

Lifters Ready for Consistency: If you've completed programs like Starting Strength or StrongLifts, 5/3/1, it is the next logical step, explains Leenaarts. " It does help to have a client who has experience putting reps in on the big lifts. I wouldn't use 5/3/1 for a beginner," says Leenaarts.

Busy lifters and professionals: 5/3/1's structure makes it perfect for those balancing work, family, and training. With 3–4 focused workouts a week that take around an hour, you can gain strength without turning the clock against you.

Athletes and Older Lifters: 5/3/1 is all about submaximal loads and gradual progress. You're building strength without grinding to failure every session. That makes it an excellent fit for athletes in-season or older lifters who want to stay strong, minus the grind.

Who It's Not For: If you need constant variety in your workouts or live for the "no pain, no gain" approach, 5/3/1 may feel too slow or repetitive. It's not designed for hypertrophy or for those still learning the barbell lifts.

5/3/1 Pros and Cons

There is no such thing as the perfect program; weigh the pros and cons to decide if it’s right for you.

Leenaarts is a fan of the 5/3/1 for several reasons. “I will say that I still use it for some of my seasoned lifters who are stuck and not hitting PRs. It’s a simple way to get them hitting their lifts without the mental stress of feeling like they have to go for the big number each time,” explains Leenaarts. This fact makes the 5/3/1 the ultimate plateau buster.

Top 3 Benefits of 5/3/1

Sustainable Strength Progression: By working off 95% of your actual max, you build strength gradually while avoiding overtraining. Research supports this conservative approach, showing that submaximal training at 70–85% 1RM builds strength without the recovery cost of max-effort lifting. Simple, Repeatable, and Time-Efficient: There’s no guesswork, and the 5/3/1 structure makes it ideal for lifters with busy schedules or limited training time—a main reason why 5/3/1 has stayed popular in gyms around the world for over a decade. Adaptable to Any Goal: From Boring But Big hypertrophy work to Triumvirate athletic templates, Wendler built flexibility into the system. Whether you’re chasing size, power, or general fitness, the 5/3/1 skeleton adapts without losing its purpose. Encourages Patience and Discipline: The slow-loading progress reinforces Wendler’s mantra: start light, progress gradually, and never miss reps. It’s rare for a program to teach lifters to play the long game.

Worst 3 Cons of the 5/3/1

Slow Progress: For lifters accustomed to weekly PRs or more intense programs, 5/3/1 can feel like watching paint dry. Results come over months—not weeks. This progress can frustrate the “results now” lifter who thrives on novelty or high volume. Mindset Fatigue: The four-lift focus can become monotonous. You’ll perform the same main lifts every week, which can mentally wear down those who enjoy variety. If you’re easily bored or travel a lot for work or have zero or no recovery routine, it’s best to steer clear of this program. Strength Over Size Bias: While some 5/3/1 accessory templates can support hypertrophy, 5/3/1 is a strength program. If your goal is hypertrophy, you’ll need to adjust volume or add accessory work to add size.

REVFIT’s 5/3/1 Strength Training Workout Program

Leenaarts lent his time and talents to a four-week program to get you started on getting strong.

Programming Notes:

The one rep maxes listed below are examples, so you can see how the loading percentages work.

There is no overhead press, and if you’re a fan of it, you can substitute in the OH press for the bench press or add another day with accessory lifts such as Unilateral landmine press, lateral raises, and unilateral dumbbell row variation.

If you haven’t hit your one-rep max in a while or have never tested it, be conservative. The goal here is stimulation, not annihilation.

Rest 3 minutes between sets of your big lifts and rest 2 minutes at the end of each accessory triset. Happy lifting.

Week 1

Workout 1

1. Squat: 3 sets, 5 reps (using 65%/ 75%/ 85% of 1 rep max—for 315 1RM, 205/235/270 pounds )

2A. Lying Leg Curl: 3 sets, 8 reps

2B. Reverse Lunge: 3 sets, 6-8 reps (each side)

2C. Hanging Knee Tuck: 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Workout 2

1. Bench Press: 3 sets, 5 reps (using 65%/ 75%/ 85% of 1 rep max—for 225 1RM, 145/170/190 pounds)

2A. Incline Dumbbell Bench Press: 3 sets, 8 reps

2B. Seated Row: 3 sets, 12 reps

2C. Triceps Pressdown: 3 sets, 12 reps

Workout 3

1. Deadlift: 3 sets, 5 reps (using 65%/ 75%/ 85% of 1 rep max—for 345 1RM, 225/260/295 pounds)

2A. Leg Press: 3 sets, 8 reps

2B. Walking Lunge: 3 sets, 8-10 reps (each side)

2C. Ab rollout: 3 sets, 5 reps

Week 2

Workout 1

1. Squat: 3 sets, 3 reps (using 70%/ 80%/ 90% of 1 rep max—for 315 1RM, 220/250/285 pounds)

2A. Lying Leg Curl: 3 sets, 8 reps

2B. Reverse Lunge: 3 sets, 6-8 reps (each side)

2C. Hanging Knee Tuck: 3 sets, 10 -15 reps

Workout 2

1. Bench Press: 3 sets, 3 reps (using 70%/80%/90% of 1 rep max—for 225 1RM, 160/180/205 pounds)

2A. Incline Dumbbell Bench Press: 3 sets, 8 reps

2B. Seated Row: 3 sets, 12 reps

2C. Triceps Pressdown: 3 sets, 12 reps

Workout 3

1. Deadlift: (using 70%/80%/90% of 1 rep max—for 345 1RM, 240/275/310 pounds)

2A. Leg Press: 3 sets, 8 reps

2B. Walking Lunge: 3 sets, 8-10 reps (each side)

2C. Ab Rollout: 3 sets, 5 reps

Week 3

Workout 1

1. Squat: 3 sets, 5, 3, 1 reps (using 75%/85%/93% of 1 rep max—for 315 1RM, 235/265/295 pounds)

2A. Lying Leg Curl: 3 sets, 8 reps

2B. Reverse Lunge: 3 sets, (6-8 reps each side)

2C. Hanging Knee Tuck: 3 sets, 10-15 reps

Workout 2

1. Bench Press: 3 sets, 3 reps (using 75%/85%/91% of 1 rep max—for 225 1RM, 160/180/205 pounds)

2A. Incline Dumbbell Bench Press: 3 sets, 8 reps

2B. Seated Row: 3 sets, 12 reps

2C. Triceps Pressdown: 3 sets, 12 reps

Workout 3

1. Deadlift: 3 sets, 5, 3, 1 reps (using 75%/85%/95% of 1 rep max—for 345 1RM, 260/295/330 pounds)

2A. Leg Press: 3 sets, 8 reps

2B. Walking Lunge: 3 sets, 8-10 reps (per side)

2C. Ab Rollouts: 3 sets, 5 reps

Week 4

Workout 1

1. Squat: 3 sets 5 reps (using 40%/50%/ 60% 1 of 1 rep max—for 325 1RM, 125/160/190 pounds)

2A. Lying Leg Curl: 3 sets, 8 reps

2B. Reverse Lunge: 3 sets, 6-8 reps (per side)

2C. Hanging Knee Tuck: 3 sets, 10-15 reps

Workout 2

1. Bench Press: 3 sets, 5 reps (using 40%/50%/ 60% of 1 rep max—for 225 1RM, 90/115/135 pounds)

2A. Incline Dumbbell Bench Press: 3 sets, 8 reps

2B. Seated Row: 3 sets, 12 reps

2C. Triceps Pressdown: 3 sets, 12 reps

Workout 3

1. Deadlift: 3 sets, 5 reps (using 40%/50%/ 60% of 1 rep max—for 345 1RM, 140/175/210 pounds)

2A. Leg Press: 3 sets, 8 reps

2B. Walking Lunge: 3 sets, 8-10 reps (per side)

2C. Ab rollout: 3 sets, 5 reps

5/3/1 Wrap Up

Jim Wendler’s 5/3/1 program earned its reputation the same way strength is built—slowly, steadily, and without hype. 5/3/1 simplifies strength training to what matters most: the four main lifts, smart percentages, and small, repeatable wins. It’s a system that fits real life. You can run it three or four days a week. You can add bodybuilding volume (Boring But Big), athletic accessories (Triumvirate), or bodyweight exercises if you train at home.

Is it flashy? No. Will it blow your mind in a week? Not a chance. But if you want strength that keeps growing month after month, 5/3/1 delivers.