Many seek complexity regarding strength training programming—new movements, exotic percentages, and “advanced” systems that require a spreadsheet to decode. Jim Wendler dismissed that. After years under the bar as a Division I football player, elite powerlifter, and coach, he created 5/3/1, a program based on simplicity, patience, and long-term gains.
The 5/3/1 system emphasizes doing less but doing it better. It centers on four main lifts, and each workout follows a progression of submaximal percentages, gradually increasing intensity while allowing enough recovery to come back stronger. Here, with the help of Jason Leenaarts, owner of Revolution Fitness And Therapy and a coach who’s been running the 5/3/1 system since 2010, we’ll break it all down for your benefit.
After competing as an elite powerlifter with a best total of over 2,000 pounds, Wendler realized that many lifters—himself included—were getting lost in details. Too much focus on max lifts and not enough steady progress.
His solution was to cut the fluff. In 2009, Wendler published his now-iconic 5/3/1: The Simplest and Most Effective Training System for Raw Strength on T-Nation, and the lifting world took notice. The system centered around four barbell lifts—the squat, bench press, deadlift, and overhead press—performed in a structured, four-week cycle with defined loading waves. By using 95% of their actual one-rep max, lifters could make steady progress without overtraining.
5/3/1 isn’t for those chasing short-term PRs — it’s for the lifter who wants to get strong for life.
Each 5/3/1 training cycle lasts four weeks. The first three weeks progressively increase intensity using Wendler’s signature rep scheme—Week 1: 5s, Week 2: 3s, and Week 3: 5/3/1. The fourth week is a deload, allowing your body to recover before going again.
Each workout includes one “plus” set, where you push as many clean reps as possible without getting to absolute failure. What makes 5/3/1 different from other systems is Wendler’s use of the Training Max (TM)—you calculate all your percentages based on 95% of your actual one-rep max. Leenaarts explains that he uses the 5/3/1 variation, which isn’t as aggressive but still true to its principles.
“RevFit uses a variation where we would work between 65-95% of a one rep max during the first three weeks of a 4-week cycle. The fourth week is a deload, which kept the weight at 40-60% of the one rep max,” explains Leenaarts.
This conservative approach ensures you’re training intelligently, not recklessly. Over time, you add just five pounds to upper-body lifts and 10 pounds to lower-body lifts each new cycle. You’ll customize the assistance work—whether you’re aiming for size, athletic performance, or improved fitness. But the core principles remain the same: show up, do your main lift, push your plus set, and finish up.
Jim Wendler’s 5/3/1 helps lifters who prioritize steady, measurable progress. The lifters who succeed with this program share a few common traits: discipline, patience, and a commitment to long-term strength.
There is no such thing as the perfect program; weigh the pros and cons to decide if it’s right for you.
Leenaarts is a fan of the 5/3/1 for several reasons. “I will say that I still use it for some of my seasoned lifters who are stuck and not hitting PRs. It’s a simple way to get them hitting their lifts without the mental stress of feeling like they have to go for the big number each time,” explains Leenaarts. This fact makes the 5/3/1 the ultimate plateau buster.
Leenaarts lent his time and talents to a four-week program to get you started on getting strong.
The one rep maxes listed below are examples, so you can see how the loading percentages work.
1. Squat: 3 sets, 5 reps (using 65%/ 75%/ 85% of 1 rep max—for 315 1RM, 205/235/270 pounds )
2A. Lying Leg Curl: 3 sets, 8 reps
2B. Reverse Lunge: 3 sets, 6-8 reps (each side)
2C. Hanging Knee Tuck: 3 sets of 10-15 reps
1. Bench Press: 3 sets, 5 reps (using 65%/ 75%/ 85% of 1 rep max—for 225 1RM, 145/170/190 pounds)
2A. Incline Dumbbell Bench Press: 3 sets, 8 reps
2B. Seated Row: 3 sets, 12 reps
2C. Triceps Pressdown: 3 sets, 12 reps
1. Deadlift: 3 sets, 5 reps (using 65%/ 75%/ 85% of 1 rep max—for 345 1RM, 225/260/295 pounds)
2A. Leg Press: 3 sets, 8 reps
2B. Walking Lunge: 3 sets, 8-10 reps (each side)
2C. Ab rollout: 3 sets, 5 reps
1. Squat: 3 sets, 3 reps (using 70%/ 80%/ 90% of 1 rep max—for 315 1RM, 220/250/285 pounds)
2A. Lying Leg Curl: 3 sets, 8 reps
2B. Reverse Lunge: 3 sets, 6-8 reps (each side)
2C. Hanging Knee Tuck: 3 sets, 10 -15 reps
1. Bench Press: 3 sets, 3 reps (using 70%/80%/90% of 1 rep max—for 225 1RM, 160/180/205 pounds)
2A. Incline Dumbbell Bench Press: 3 sets, 8 reps
2B. Seated Row: 3 sets, 12 reps
2C. Triceps Pressdown: 3 sets, 12 reps
1. Deadlift: (using 70%/80%/90% of 1 rep max—for 345 1RM, 240/275/310 pounds)
2A. Leg Press: 3 sets, 8 reps
2B. Walking Lunge: 3 sets, 8-10 reps (each side)
2C. Ab Rollout: 3 sets, 5 reps
1. Squat: 3 sets, 5, 3, 1 reps (using 75%/85%/93% of 1 rep max—for 315 1RM, 235/265/295 pounds)
2A. Lying Leg Curl: 3 sets, 8 reps
2B. Reverse Lunge: 3 sets, (6-8 reps each side)
2C. Hanging Knee Tuck: 3 sets, 10-15 reps
1. Bench Press: 3 sets, 3 reps (using 75%/85%/91% of 1 rep max—for 225 1RM, 160/180/205 pounds)
2A. Incline Dumbbell Bench Press: 3 sets, 8 reps
2B. Seated Row: 3 sets, 12 reps
2C. Triceps Pressdown: 3 sets, 12 reps
1. Deadlift: 3 sets, 5, 3, 1 reps (using 75%/85%/95% of 1 rep max—for 345 1RM, 260/295/330 pounds)
2A. Leg Press: 3 sets, 8 reps
2B. Walking Lunge: 3 sets, 8-10 reps (per side)
2C. Ab Rollouts: 3 sets, 5 reps
1. Squat: 3 sets 5 reps (using 40%/50%/ 60% 1 of 1 rep max—for 325 1RM, 125/160/190 pounds)
2A. Lying Leg Curl: 3 sets, 8 reps
2B. Reverse Lunge: 3 sets, 6-8 reps (per side)
2C. Hanging Knee Tuck: 3 sets, 10-15 reps
1. Bench Press: 3 sets, 5 reps (using 40%/50%/ 60% of 1 rep max—for 225 1RM, 90/115/135 pounds)
2A. Incline Dumbbell Bench Press: 3 sets, 8 reps
2B. Seated Row: 3 sets, 12 reps
2C. Triceps Pressdown: 3 sets, 12 reps
1. Deadlift: 3 sets, 5 reps (using 40%/50%/ 60% of 1 rep max—for 345 1RM, 140/175/210 pounds)
2A. Leg Press: 3 sets, 8 reps
2B. Walking Lunge: 3 sets, 8-10 reps (per side)
2C. Ab rollout: 3 sets, 5 reps
Jim Wendler’s 5/3/1 program earned its reputation the same way strength is built—slowly, steadily, and without hype. 5/3/1 simplifies strength training to what matters most: the four main lifts, smart percentages, and small, repeatable wins. It’s a system that fits real life. You can run it three or four days a week. You can add bodybuilding volume (Boring But Big), athletic accessories (Triumvirate), or bodyweight exercises if you train at home.
Is it flashy? No. Will it blow your mind in a week? Not a chance. But if you want strength that keeps growing month after month, 5/3/1 delivers.