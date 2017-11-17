Workout Routines

Lacrosse Champ Paul Rabil's 3-Step Conditioning Workout

Do these three workouts to feel as in shape as a midfielder.

by
Paul Rabil
Adam Hunger / Getty

New York Lizards midfielder Paul Rabil of Major League Lacrosse is one of the sport’s most accomplished players. But that’s just his day job. Off the field, he’s a social media personality with 76K Twitter followers, more than 100K subscribers to his YouTube channel, plus a growing podcast, “Suiting Up.” And the 31-year-old, 10-year lacrosse vet’s star is only rising, thanks to his meticulous approach to clean living. Here’s how Rabil keeps his body conditioned in a three-step workout plan.

Dynamic Warmup

Directions: Do each move in increments of 10 yards once through.

  1. Knee tuck
  2. Frankenstein walk
  3. Lunge and twist
  4. Deep lunge
  5. Inchworm
  6. Toe touch

Agility/Speed Ladder

Directions: Do two rounds of 10 reps for each exercise, but just one shuttle run.

FREE TRAINING APP:

Download the 2017 M&F Starter’s Guide free on Apple or Android.

  1. Icky shuffle
  2. Icky shuffle (backward)
  3. Two in, two out
  4. Two in, two out (backward)
  5. 300-yard shuttle

Full-body strength

  1. Goblet squat; sets: 5, reps: 20
  2. Barbell glute bridge; sets: 4, reps: 15
  3. Kettlebell swing; sets: 4, reps: 30 (Perform 10 reps with each arm, then 10 full reps, for a total of 30 reps.)
  4. Weighted pullup; sets: 4, reps: 8-10
  5. TRX standing chest press; sets: 4, reps: as many as possible (Pause for two seconds at the bottom of each rep.)
  6. Arnold press; sets: 3, reps: 15
  7. Leg-up crunch; sets: 1, reps: 100
  8. Leg flutter; sets: 1, reps: 200
  9. Plank; sets: 1, reps: 3 min.
Topics:
Comments