The Pro-Level Integrated Circuit Training Kettlebell Workout

Once you've become proficient with kettlebells, you can begin to incorporate them into more diversified workouts. This sinister-looking routine from Ollie Quinn, SFG II, does just that. Anyone can do it, but this workout requires strength, endurance, kettlebell skill, and, above all else, serious grit.

Quinn says: “There is no rest period between exercises, just between rounds. For anaerobic conditioning and to get lean, go for a 1-to-1 rest ratio. This means if the first round takes you 90 seconds, you rest 90 seconds before starting the next round. However, for strength, you should change the rest ratio to 1-to-2, so if the first round takes you 90 seconds to complete, rest for three minutes before starting the next round. And if your primary goal is strength, drop your reps to 1, 2, 3, 3, 3, 2, 1, using the heaviest kettlebell you can use with good technique. Keep the seconds for the plank the same.”

To scale your workout, Quinn offers the following weight-selection guidelines:

  • Beginner
    • Men: 16/20kg
    • Women: 8/12 kg
  • Intermediate
    • Men: 20/24kg
    • Women: 12/16kg
  • Advanced
    • Men: 24/28/32kg
    • Women: 16/20kg

Integrated Circuit Training Perform each exercise (except the pushup) with the left arm, then the right arm, then move on. Completing all 5 exercises with both arms is 1 round. Perform as a circuit for 7 rounds.

