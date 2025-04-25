28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
If you want to hit the ball farther, you need more than just a new driver, you need to train like a golfer. As a former NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Sports Performance Coach and someone who continues to work with competitive and recreational golfers in the private sector, I’ve seen firsthand how golf exercises and routines that target strength and power can help transform a golfer’s game.
While mobility and technique are key to a smooth swing, raw power is what adds serious distance off the tee. And that power doesn’t come from your arms—it starts from the ground up, driven through your legs, core, and upper body in a fast, coordinated sequence.
Below, I’ve broken down the best golf exercises to help you build the strength foundation and explosive power you need for a faster swing and longer drive. The movements are divided into upper body, lower body, and core sections, with a balance of strength-building lifts and power-focused drills in each.
To add serious pop to your swing, you need upper-body strength and speed. These exercises train your chest, back, and arms to generate power, stabilize your torso, and transfer force efficiently through the swing.
A stronger upper body gives you more control and stability during your swing. These lifts build pressing, pulling, and rotational strength that carry over directly to the course.
Builds upper body pressing strength, which helps control the club path and stabilize the upper torso during the swing.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 5 to 8 reps
Strengthens the lats, upper back, and arms, all of which support posture and rotation through the swing.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 6 to 10 reps
Best Variations: Weighted chin-ups, band-assisted chin-ups
Why It’s Great for Golf: Reinforces unilateral back strength, helping maintain symmetry and control during rotation.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps per side
Power drives distance. These explosive upper body movements teach your muscles to fire fast, building the kind of speed and sequence that translates into longer drives.
This explosive drill mimics your swing by generating rotational force from the hips and transferring it through the torso. It’s ideal for developing speed and sequence
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 3 to 5 reps per side
Best Variations: Rotational scoop toss, step-in rotational throws
Teaches explosive force transfer from the lower to upper body—just like generating speed in a swing.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 4 to 6 reps
Best Variations: Barbell push press, dumbbell push press, single-arm push press
Plyo push-ups build fast-twitch upper body strength and reinforce an explosive push-off, critical for that initial burst in your downswing.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 to 4 sets of 5 to 8 reps
This exercise develops lateral drive and rotational upper-body power. It teaches you to generate force from the ground up, just like in your swing.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 to 4 sets of 2 to 5 reps per side
Your swing starts from the ground up. Lower body strength and power are essential for balance, control, and driving the ball with authority. These lifts target the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and hips to help you build a strong foundation.
Build a strong foundation. These exercises reinforce stability, correct imbalances, and pack serious strength into your lower half, so you can swing harder and stay grounded.
Build a foundation for total-body strength and force production through the legs.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 4 sets of 5 reps
Best Variations: Barbell back squat, box squat, pause back squat
A strong posterior chain powers your swing from the ground up. Trap bar deadlifts target glutes, hamstrings, and quads while reducing strain on the spine compared to straight bar pulls.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 to 4 sets of 4 to 6 reps
Best Variations: Trap bar deadlifts, banded trap bar deadlifts, block trap bar deadlifts
Builds posterior chain strength in your glutes and hamstrings, powering the hip rotation in your swing.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 8 reps
Trains each leg independently to correct imbalances and build stability through your stance.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 8 reps per leg
Best Variations: Barbell split squats, dumbbell split squats, bulgarian split squats
These build frontal plane strength and glute activation—two key pieces for creating a strong base during your swing and preventing sway.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 yards per side
Lower-body explosiveness is a key factor in increasing clubhead speed. These moves teach your legs and hips to generate force fast, mimicking the mechanics of a powerful swing.
Trains total-body power from the ground up—ideal for developing vertical force and ground reaction.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 3 to 5 reps
Builds horizontal power, mimicking the dynamic shift and extension in your downswing.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 to 4 sets of 3 reps
Builds lateral explosiveness and single-leg stability—mirroring the weight transfer and hip drive in your swing.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 3 to 5 reps per side
Teaches dynamic hip extension and rhythm, key components of a powerful swing.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 5 to 8 reps
A strong core is the engine of your swing. It connects your upper and lower body, fuels rotation, and protects your spine. These moves strengthen and power up your midsection for better control and force.
Rotational and anti-rotation strength is critical for a consistent, powerful swing. These core strength exercises help you brace, twist, and resist movement with precision.
Builds rotational strength with resistance, helping generate torque and control.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 10 reps per side
Simulates the rotational pattern of your swing while strengthening your obliques and stabilizers through resistance.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 10 reps per side
Best Variations: Band woodchops, cable woodchops, dumbbell woodchops, kettlebell woodchops
Trains anti-extension core strength and coordination between limbs—vital for trunk control during rotation.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 8 reps per side
To drive the ball farther, your core needs to be fast, not just strong. These explosive rotational exercises sharpen your ability to generate torque and transfer energy through the swing sequence.
Builds rotational speed and teaches you to apply force through your trunk and arms in a coordinated, explosive pattern.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 3 to 5 reps per side
Trains high-speed rotation with resistance, improving swing velocity.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 8 reps per side
Builds rotational power from the ground up under load.
How to Do It:
Recommended Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps per side
Want to put it all together? These sample workouts combine power, strength, and core work into smart, efficient supersets designed to boost your golf performance in the gym—and on the course.
A1. Skater Jumps: 3 x 5 reps each.
A2. Med Ball Shuffle to Shot Put: 3 x 3 reps each.
B1. Trap Bar Deadlifts: 4 x 5 to 8 reps.
B2. Barbell Bench Press 4 x 8 reps.
C1. Landmine Rotations: 3 x 6 each direction.
C2. Weighted Dead bugs: 3 x 10 reps each.
Directions: Perform this workout as three separate supersets (Power, Strength, and Core), resting 60–90 seconds between exercises within each superset and 90 to 120 seconds between supersets.
Power Superset (A1–A2): Focus on explosive, athletic movement. Perform each exercise with maximum intent and speed, prioritizing quality over quantity. Take your time between sets to ensure full recovery and optimal performance.
Strength Superset (B1–B2): Use challenging but manageable loads that allow you to complete all reps with good form. The deadlift should be heavy enough to challenge you in the lower rep range, while the bench press should be done at a moderate load to hit consistent sets of 8 reps. Control the tempo and don’t rush between lifts.
Core Superset (C1–C2): Emphasize controlled movement and proper bracing. Select a weight that enables you to maintain stability and precision throughout each repetition.
A1. Broad Jumps: 4 x 3
A2. Rotational Med Ball Slams: 3 x 5 each.
B1. Split Squat: 4 sets of 5 to 8 reps each.
B2. Single-arm Dumbbell Row 4 x 8 to 12 reps each.
C1. Standing Band-Resisted Rotations (Fast): 3 x 8 each direction.
C2. Woodchops 3 x 10 reps each.
Directions: This session is organized into three supersets: Power, Strength, and Core. Perform each pair of exercises back-to-back, resting 60 to 90 seconds between exercises and 90 to 120 seconds between supersets.
Power Superset (A1–A2): Focus on explosiveness and intent. Treat each broad jump like a max-effort rep—rest briefly between jumps if needed to maintain power output. For rotational med ball slams, emphasize speed, rotation, and full-body engagement.
Strength Superset (B1–B2): Aim for controlled, high-quality reps. Choose a split squat variation (rear foot elevated, bodyweight, or with dumbbells) that challenges your balance and strength. For dumbbell rows, keep your core tight and focus on a full range of motion.
Core Superset (C1–C2): Move with intent and control during standing band-resisted rotations, generating speed from the hips. Follow with woodchops, maintaining posture and proper rotation mechanics. Adjust resistance to maintain crisp, clean reps.