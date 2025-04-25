If you want to hit the ball farther, you need more than just a new driver, you need to train like a golfer. As a former NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Sports Performance Coach and someone who continues to work with competitive and recreational golfers in the private sector, I’ve seen firsthand how golf exercises and routines that target strength and power can help transform a golfer’s game.

While mobility and technique are key to a smooth swing, raw power is what adds serious distance off the tee. And that power doesn’t come from your arms—it starts from the ground up, driven through your legs, core, and upper body in a fast, coordinated sequence.

Below, I’ve broken down the best golf exercises to help you build the strength foundation and explosive power you need for a faster swing and longer drive. The movements are divided into upper body, lower body, and core sections, with a balance of strength-building lifts and power-focused drills in each.

Best Upper-Body Exercises for a Powerful Golf Swing

To add serious pop to your swing, you need upper-body strength and speed. These exercises train your chest, back, and arms to generate power, stabilize your torso, and transfer force efficiently through the swing.

Strength Exercises To Improve Your Long Game

A stronger upper body gives you more control and stability during your swing. These lifts build pressing, pulling, and rotational strength that carry over directly to the course.

Builds upper body pressing strength, which helps control the club path and stabilize the upper torso during the swing.

How to Do It:

Lie flat on a bench with feet planted. Grip the bar just outside shoulder width. Lower the bar under control to your mid-chest. Press it back up explosively to full extension.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 5 to 8 reps

Strengthens the lats, upper back, and arms, all of which support posture and rotation through the swing.

How to Do It:

Grab a pull-up bar with a supinated grip. Pull your chin over the bar by driving your elbows down. Lower under control and repeat.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 6 to 10 reps

Best Variations: Weighted chin-ups, band-assisted chin-ups

Why It’s Great for Golf: Reinforces unilateral back strength, helping maintain symmetry and control during rotation.

How to Do It:

Place one of your hands and a knee on a bench. Hold a dumbbell in the opposite hand. Row the dumbbell up to your hip, keeping your torso as flat as possible. Lower under control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps per side

Power Exercises To Improve Your Long Game

Power drives distance. These explosive upper body movements teach your muscles to fire fast, building the kind of speed and sequence that translates into longer drives.

This explosive drill mimics your swing by generating rotational force from the hips and transferring it through the torso. It’s ideal for developing speed and sequence

How to Do It:

Stand sideways to a wall with a med ball at chest height. Load your hips and rotate forcefully toward the wall. Throw the ball with full power and catch or retrieve.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 3 to 5 reps per side

Best Variations: Rotational scoop toss, step-in rotational throws

Teaches explosive force transfer from the lower to upper body—just like generating speed in a swing.

How to Do It:

Stand tall with a barbell at your shoulders. Dip slightly at the knees and drive upward. Press the bar overhead using your legs and arms. Lower with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 4 to 6 reps

Best Variations: Barbell push press, dumbbell push press, single-arm push press

Plyo push-ups build fast-twitch upper body strength and reinforce an explosive push-off, critical for that initial burst in your downswing.

How to Do It:

Start in a push-up position with hands slightly wider than shoulders. Lower your chest to the ground with control. Explode upward so your hands leave the ground. Land softly and immediately proceed to the next repetition.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 to 4 sets of 5 to 8 reps

This exercise develops lateral drive and rotational upper-body power. It teaches you to generate force from the ground up, just like in your swing.

How to Do It:

Hold a med ball near your chest and start in an athletic stance. Take one quick lateral shuffle step. Plant your outside foot and rotate your hips as you launch the ball forward in a shot-put motion. Retrieve and repeat from the opposite side.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 to 4 sets of 2 to 5 reps per side

Top Lower Body Exercises for Golf Power

Your swing starts from the ground up. Lower body strength and power are essential for balance, control, and driving the ball with authority. These lifts target the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and hips to help you build a strong foundation.

Build a strong foundation. These exercises reinforce stability, correct imbalances, and pack serious strength into your lower half, so you can swing harder and stay grounded.

Build a foundation for total-body strength and force production through the legs.

How to Do It:

Set a barbell across your upper traps. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Allow your hips and knees to break at the same time. Squat to at least parallel, or lower. Drive through your feet to stand tall.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 4 sets of 5 reps

Best Variations: Barbell back squat, box squat, pause back squat

A strong posterior chain powers your swing from the ground up. Trap bar deadlifts target glutes, hamstrings, and quads while reducing strain on the spine compared to straight bar pulls.

How to Do It:

Stand inside a trap bar with feet hip-width apart. Hinge at your hips and grip the handles. Drive through your heels to stand tall, locking out your hips and knees at the top. Lower with control by pushing your hips back.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 to 4 sets of 4 to 6 reps

Best Variations: Trap bar deadlifts, banded trap bar deadlifts, block trap bar deadlifts

Builds posterior chain strength in your glutes and hamstrings, powering the hip rotation in your swing.

How to Do It:

Hold a barbell at hip height. Hinge at the hips, keeping a soft bend in the knees. Lower the bar down your legs while keeping your back flat. Return to standing by squeezing your glutes.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 8 reps

Trains each leg independently to correct imbalances and build stability through your stance.

How to Do It:

Stand in a lunge position, front shin vertical to the floor. Lower your back knee toward the ground. Push through your front foot to rise. Repeat on both sides.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 8 reps per leg

Best Variations: Barbell split squats, dumbbell split squats, bulgarian split squats

These build frontal plane strength and glute activation—two key pieces for creating a strong base during your swing and preventing sway.

How to Do It:

Attach a harness or strap to a sled. Stand sideways to the sled. Step laterally, pushing with the leg closest to the sled. Stay low and maintain tension. Reset your start position before each rep.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 10 to 15 yards per side

Lower-Body Exercises For Power

Lower-body explosiveness is a key factor in increasing clubhead speed. These moves teach your legs and hips to generate force fast, mimicking the mechanics of a powerful swing.

Trains total-body power from the ground up—ideal for developing vertical force and ground reaction.

How to Do It:

Use a light load on a trap bar. Stand tall and brace your core. Dip slightly and then jump explosively. Land softly and reset.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 3 to 5 reps

Builds horizontal power, mimicking the dynamic shift and extension in your downswing.

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Reach your arms straight up to load the body. Swing your arms back and explode forward into a jump. Land in an athletic stance and reset.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 to 4 sets of 3 reps

Builds lateral explosiveness and single-leg stability—mirroring the weight transfer and hip drive in your swing.

How to Do It:

Start on your right leg Shift your weight to your right leg while allowing your left leg to track behind you. Jump laterally to the opposite side. Land softly and immediately jump back. Keep the hips and knees loaded throughout the movement.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 3 to 5 reps per side

Teaches dynamic hip extension and rhythm, key components of a powerful swing.

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and a kettlebell in front of you. Hinge at the hips and pull the bell between your legs. Drive through your hips to swing it up to chest height. Let it swing back down and repeat.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 to 4 sets of 5 to 8 reps

Best Core Exercises for A More Powerful Swing

A strong core is the engine of your swing. It connects your upper and lower body, fuels rotation, and protects your spine. These moves strengthen and power up your midsection for better control and force.

Core Exercises For Strength

Rotational and anti-rotation strength is critical for a consistent, powerful swing. These core strength exercises help you brace, twist, and resist movement with precision.

Builds rotational strength with resistance, helping generate torque and control.

How to Do It:

Set a cable at chest height. Stand sideways and grip the handle with both hands. Rotate your torso against resistance while keeping your arms slightly bent. Return with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 10 reps per side

Simulates the rotational pattern of your swing while strengthening your obliques and stabilizers through resistance.

How to Do It:

Attach a cable or band at a height above your shoulder. Grab the handle and pull it diagonally across your body. Rotate through your core. Return under control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 10 reps per side

Best Variations: Band woodchops, cable woodchops, dumbbell woodchops, kettlebell woodchops

Trains anti-extension core strength and coordination between limbs—vital for trunk control during rotation.

How to Do It:

Lie on your back with arms and knees bent. Hold light weights overhead. Extend the opposite arm and leg. Reach your leg until your heel taps the floor. Return to the start and switch sides.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 8 reps per side

Core Exercises For Power

To drive the ball farther, your core needs to be fast, not just strong. These explosive rotational exercises sharpen your ability to generate torque and transfer energy through the swing sequence.

Builds rotational speed and teaches you to apply force through your trunk and arms in a coordinated, explosive pattern.

How to Do It:

Stand holding a med ball at chest level. Rotate your torso and slam the ball down beside your hip. Pick it up and repeat on the other side.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 3 to 5 reps per side

Trains high-speed rotation with resistance, improving swing velocity.

How to Do It:

Attach a light resistance band at chest height. Stand sideways and hold the band. Rotate your torso rapidly away from the anchor. Reset and repeat.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Complete 3 sets of 8 reps per side

Builds rotational power from the ground up under load.

How to Do It:

Load one end of a barbell into a landmine attachment. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the barbell and rotate it from side to side. Think of moving the barbell from your sternum to your pocket. Drive through your hips and core.

Recommended Sets and Reps: 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps per side

Sample Golfing Workouts for More Power

Want to put it all together? These sample workouts combine power, strength, and core work into smart, efficient supersets designed to boost your golf performance in the gym—and on the course.

Workout 1:

Power Superset

A1. Skater Jumps: 3 x 5 reps each.

A2. Med Ball Shuffle to Shot Put: 3 x 3 reps each.

Strength Superset

B1. Trap Bar Deadlifts: 4 x 5 to 8 reps.

B2. Barbell Bench Press 4 x 8 reps.

Core Superset

C1. Landmine Rotations: 3 x 6 each direction.

C2. Weighted Dead bugs: 3 x 10 reps each.

Directions: Perform this workout as three separate supersets (Power, Strength, and Core), resting 60–90 seconds between exercises within each superset and 90 to 120 seconds between supersets.

Power Superset (A1–A2): Focus on explosive, athletic movement. Perform each exercise with maximum intent and speed, prioritizing quality over quantity. Take your time between sets to ensure full recovery and optimal performance.

Strength Superset (B1–B2): Use challenging but manageable loads that allow you to complete all reps with good form. The deadlift should be heavy enough to challenge you in the lower rep range, while the bench press should be done at a moderate load to hit consistent sets of 8 reps. Control the tempo and don’t rush between lifts.

Core Superset (C1–C2): Emphasize controlled movement and proper bracing. Select a weight that enables you to maintain stability and precision throughout each repetition.

Workout 2

Power Superset:

A1. Broad Jumps: 4 x 3

A2. Rotational Med Ball Slams: 3 x 5 each.

Strength Superset:

B1. Split Squat: 4 sets of 5 to 8 reps each.

B2. Single-arm Dumbbell Row 4 x 8 to 12 reps each.

Core Superset:

C1. Standing Band-Resisted Rotations (Fast): 3 x 8 each direction.

C2. Woodchops 3 x 10 reps each.

Directions: This session is organized into three supersets: Power, Strength, and Core. Perform each pair of exercises back-to-back, resting 60 to 90 seconds between exercises and 90 to 120 seconds between supersets.

Power Superset (A1–A2): Focus on explosiveness and intent. Treat each broad jump like a max-effort rep—rest briefly between jumps if needed to maintain power output. For rotational med ball slams, emphasize speed, rotation, and full-body engagement.

Strength Superset (B1–B2): Aim for controlled, high-quality reps. Choose a split squat variation (rear foot elevated, bodyweight, or with dumbbells) that challenges your balance and strength. For dumbbell rows, keep your core tight and focus on a full range of motion.

Core Superset (C1–C2): Move with intent and control during standing band-resisted rotations, generating speed from the hips. Follow with woodchops, maintaining posture and proper rotation mechanics. Adjust resistance to maintain crisp, clean reps.