Free weights will always be the best option for most to build strong, muscular legs, but sometimes, your legs need a change of pace. Or you walk into the gym, and all the squat racks are taken. That’s an ideal situation to try a one-piece-of-equipment workout to smoke your legs. Enter this suspension trainer lower body workout—a versatile workout using the ultimate tool for crafting a pair of muscular and stably legs that challenges your strength, balance, and coordination.

Whether you’re training at home, in a hotel room, or outdoors, the suspension trainer provides a unique way to not only target your legs while engaging your core and stabilizer muscles, but test your stability and build the physique that you’re looking to acheive. Its adjustable straps allow you to customize the intensity to match your strength level, making it an excellent choice for beginners and seasoned lifters.

Let’s dive in to see how the suspension trainer will assist you in building strong and muscular legs using this suspension trainer lower body workout.

Benefits of a Suspension Trainer Workout

The suspension trainer is great for building strength, core stability, and muscle. But its best benefit is that, due to its unstable nature, it trains more muscle with less weight. Your core and joint stabilizers work hard to keep you upright while your joints get a break from free weights.

Here are a few other benefits to consider:

Adaptability: By adjusting your body angle or foot position (for some, not for all exercises), you can tailor the difficulty of each exercise to suit your strength level, making it ideal for beginners and advanced lifters alike.

Versatility: The suspension trainer allows for great exercise variety, from overhead squats to assisted lunges and everything in between. You can easily switch between movements to target every muscle in your lower body in no time.

Always Full Body: The suspension trainers' instability forces your stabilizer muscles and core to work harder, giving you a full-body workout even when focusing on your lower body.

Accessibility: Perfect for any environment, whether working out at home, outdoors, or in a gym. All you need is a sturdy anchor point, and you're good to go.

Suspension Trainer Lower Body Workout Guidelines

This workout is designed to maximize efficiency and results by using trisets. Each triset uses three exercises performed back-to-back with minimal rest between them. Trisets save time, increase muscle tension and elevate your heart rate, making it feel like cardio.

With this suspension trainer lower body workout, you’ll target your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core to enhance strength, stability, and muscular endurance. Perform the number of reps for each exercise in the triset before moving on to the next until you are finished.

You can thank me later.

Lower-Body Suspension Trainer Warmup

Before diving in, preparing your body for the challenges ahead is essential. A warm-up reduces the risk of injury and enhances your performance by increasing blood flow and getting your lower body for action. Here is an example:

1A.Suspension Trainer Overhead Squats 8-10 reps

1B. Suspension Trainer Side Lunges 10 reps per side

1C. Suspension Trainer Jump Squats 6 reps

Rest and repeat once for a total of two sets

The Suspension Trainer Lower Body Workout

Each triset consists of three back-to-back exercises with minimal rest, just the time it takes to transition from one to the next. After completing all three exercises, take a 90-second to two-minute rest before repeating. Complete 2-3 sets of each triset before moving on to the next one. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jOciBcxgUk&ab_channel=OutbackPerformance

1A. Suspension Trainer Elevated Split Squats 12-15 per leg (You can hold a dumbbell)

1B. Suspension Trainer Hamstring Curl 12 reps

1C. Suspension Trainer Kneeling Unilateral Fallout 6-8 per side

2A. Suspension Trainer Drop Lunge 8-12 reps per side

2B. Suspension Trainer Hip Extension 12-15 reps

2C. Suspension Trainer Pike 6-15 reps (Depending on your strength level)

Suspension Trainer Workout Tips

It’s challenging to do an entire workout with the suspension trainer, but here are three tips to help you get the most out of it.

Focus

Training on a suspension trainer is tricky because of instability, which makes focus important. For exercises like Elevated Split Squats and Drop Lunges, ensure a neutral spine and that your knees track over your toes. During core exercises like Kneeling Fallout or Pike, maintain a tight core to avoid arching your lower back.

Control the Tempo

Use a controlled tempo, especially during the eccentric (lowering) phase of movements like the Hamstring Curl, drop lunge, and split squats. This increases time under tension, which is key for building strength and muscle. For core exercises like the Pike, pause briefly at the top to maximize core tension.

Lock It In

Maintaining core tension is key to stability, maximizing muscle activation, and staying upright. A locked-in core prevents unnecessary wobbling and ensures better alignment and balance for exercises like the Elevated Split Squats and Drop Lunges. During core exercises like the Kneeling Fallout, focus on bracing your abs as if preparing for a punch—this will enhance the effectiveness of each exercise.