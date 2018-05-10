Workout Routines

The Time-Saving Power Cardio Workout to Build a Cover-Worthy Physique

Attack your muscles from all angles with this high-intensity, muscle-building routine.

by
Power Cardio
Duration 10:40-16:00
Exercises 8
Equipment Yes

Want to develop insane explosiveness and get shredded without setting foot on a treadmill? Try this intense interval routine, as demonstrated by Nimai Delgado. It encompasses not only Olympic lifts such as power cleans and snatches but also explosive pushups, lunges, and squats to attack the body from all angles.

The end result is a program that kills two birds with one stone: You’ll develop more power, which will help you get bigger and stronger for heavy lifting days; and you’ll incinerate body fat through high-intensity, cardio-like intervals, which will help uncover your six-pack. As a bonus, the explosiveness of the movements will ramp up your testosterone levels, which leads to a faster metabolism and more muscle mass.

The only problem? That treadmill you paid top dollar for might collect a little dust in the process.

Directions

Perform two to three rounds of the following circuit.

For each move, alternate 20 seconds of work and 20 seconds of rest. (Don’t let the rest periods creep above 20 seconds, or else you’ll lose the workout’s cardiovascular and fat-burning benefits.)

Get Shredded With Power Cardio

Exercise 1

Power Kick Up How to
Power Kick thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 2

One-Arm Dumbbell Snatch How to
One Arm Dumbbell Snatch thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. reps
20 sec. rest
Alternate arms for 20 sec.

Exercise 3

Dumbbell Jump Squat How to
Jump Squat thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 4

Sprint You'll need: No Equipment How to
Man sprinting on track thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 5

Power Pushup How to
Power Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. reps
20 sec. rest

Exercise 6

Weighted Step Up How to
Weighted Step Up thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. reps
20 sec. rest
Alternate legs for 20 sec.

Exercise 7

Jump Lunge How to
Jump Lunge thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. reps
20 sec. rest
Alternate legs for 20 sec.

Exercise 8

Power Clean How to
Power Clean thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. reps
20 sec. rest
