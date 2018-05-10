The Time-Saving Power Cardio Workout to Build a Cover-Worthy Physique

Want to develop insane explosiveness and get shredded without setting foot on a treadmill? Try this intense interval routine, as demonstrated by Nimai Delgado. It encompasses not only Olympic lifts such as power cleans and snatches but also explosive pushups, lunges, and squats to attack the body from all angles.

The end result is a program that kills two birds with one stone: You’ll develop more power, which will help you get bigger and stronger for heavy lifting days; and you’ll incinerate body fat through high-intensity, cardio-like intervals, which will help uncover your six-pack. As a bonus, the explosiveness of the movements will ramp up your testosterone levels, which leads to a faster metabolism and more muscle mass.

The only problem? That treadmill you paid top dollar for might collect a little dust in the process.

Directions

Perform two to three rounds of the following circuit.

For each move, alternate 20 seconds of work and 20 seconds of rest. (Don’t let the rest periods creep above 20 seconds, or else you’ll lose the workout’s cardiovascular and fat-burning benefits.)