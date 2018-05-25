Workout Routines

The Total-Body Sledgehammer and Tire HIIT Workout

Using a tire and sledge­hammer as training tools builds power, torches fat, and provides a healthy dose of anger management.

by
Hammer Time Hiit Workout
Paper Boat Creative / Getty
Paper Boat Creative / Getty
Exercises 5
Equipment Yes

If your gym offers a tire and sledgehammer, then you probably (read: definitely) want to get to swinging and flipping. That’s because whaling on and flipping a tire recruits all your upper-body and core muscles and builds lower-body power, while also jacking up your heart rate.

The best part: Letting the hammer rip (albeit, safely) is a great way to relieve stress. (It’s a hell of a lot more fun than jogging on a treadmill, too.) Even if you choose to perform just one of the exercises from the following circuit—created by C.J. “Murph” Murphy, owner of Total Performance Sports (totalperformancesports.com) in Malden, MA—you’ll still break a sweat. But give the entire workout a try. We promise it’ll work. We don’t promise, however, that it’ll be easy.

Hammer Time HIIT Workout

Exercise 1

Sledgehammer Slam How to
Sledgehammer Slam thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec. reps
45 sec. rest

Exercise 2

Tire Flip How to
Tire Flip thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec. reps
45 sec. rest

Exercise 3

Lateral Sledgehammer Swing How to
Lateral Sledgehammer Swing thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec. reps
45 sec. rest

Exercise 4

Braced Sledgehammer Squat How to
Braced Sledgehammer Squat thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec. reps
2 min. rest

Exercise 5

Tire Jump How to
Tire Jump thumbnail
-- sets
30 sec. reps
45 sec. rest
Topics:
Comments