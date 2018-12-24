Workout Routines

Two Medicine Ball Workouts That Take Less Than 30 Minutes

Grab some leather (or rubber) and knock out one of these quick routines for great gains in power, strength, and overall conditioning.

joe wuebben muscle &amp; fitness senior editor thumbnail by
Two Medicine Ball Workouts That Take Less Than 30 Minutes
Per Bernal
Per Bernal
Equipment Yes

The medicine ball is not just an accessory to use when hitting abs. One simple med ball can pack a heavy punch if you know how to use it, making for an intense, physique-shredding workout that can be done virtually anywhere. It even travels well. Throw a med ball in the trunk of your car before your next business trip or vacation for a portable gym you can bust out at a hotel or campsite.

If you’re rolling your eyes right now, still thinking a medicine ball won’t do anything to help you level up your physique, it’s only because you’ve never done more than core work and maybe some wall balls with it. But take on one or both of these workouts designed by trainer Jim Ryno and you’ll be singing a different tune—that is, if you’re not gasping for air from the intensity.

“One of the major benefits to training with a medicine ball, as opposed to weights, is that you’re able to minimize unwanted stress on the body while at the same time increasing volume,” Ryno says. “Due to their dynamic nature, med balls allow you to challenge a wide range of muscle groups through multiple planes, leading to greater athleticism. Even a light medicine ball can help you build strength and increase power.”

Ryno’s med ball programming hits all body parts through a combo of full-physique exercises, focused compound movements, and isolation exercises. “The 30-minute workout is guaranteed to burn fat while building power,” Ryno says, “and the other is a short but challenging endurance and conditioning session.”

So what are you waiting for? Time to have a ball.

The following routines were designed to be performed with a medicine ball weighing 15 pounds or more. Any type of medicine ball will work (leather, rubber, with handles, without handles), but slams are best done with a nonbouncy ball.

The 30-Minute Medicine Ball Workout Perform the exercise pairs (marked A and B) as supersets—completing one set of exercise A, then immediately doing a set of exercise B, then resting for one minute. Repeat until all sets are complete, then move to the next superset.

Exercise 1A

Medicine Ball Squat to Overhead Press You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Medicine Ball Squat to Overhead Press thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 1B

Medicine Ball Lying Chest Pass You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Medicine Ball Lying Chest Pass thumbnail
3 sets
15 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2A

Medicine Ball Overhead Chop You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Medicine Ball Overhead Chop thumbnail
3 sets
15 per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 2B

Medicine Ball Squat to Overhead Press You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Medicine Ball Squat to Overhead Press thumbnail
3 sets
10 per side reps
-- rest

Exercise 3A

Weighted Medicine Ball Superman You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Weighted Medicine Ball Superman thumbnail
2 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3B

Medicine Ball Overhead Triceps Extension You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Medicine Ball Overhead Triceps Extension thumbnail
2 sets
15 reps
-- rest

The 15-Minute Medicine Ball Workout Perform the following exercises as a circuit (one set of each exercise, resting only as long as it takes you to set up for the next exercise). Each set consists of 20 seconds of nonstop reps. Complete five rounds total, resting 10 seconds between rounds.

Exercise 1

Medicine Ball Rock and Roll Up You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Medicine Ball Rock and Roll Up thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Medicine Ball Rolling Pushup You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Medicine Ball Rolling Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Medicine Ball V-Sit and Twist You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Medicine Ball V-Sit and Twist thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

Medicine Ball Slam You'll need: Mat How to
Medicine Ball Slam thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 5

Medicine Ball Biceps Curl You'll need: Medicine Ball How to
Medicine Ball Biceps Curl thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Burpee How to
Burpee With Pushup thumbnail
-- sets
20 sec. reps
-- rest
Perform a standard burpee, but also hold a medicine ball throughout. Do the pushup portion with your hands on the ball on the floor. This makes it a narrow (close­-grip) pushup. At the top, jump with the ball overhead.
Topics:
Comments