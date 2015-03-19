The Ultimate 3-Day Bodybuilding Split Routine for Putting on Mass

Gaining size isn’t as easy as it sounds. Your body is built to survive, not to look like an Olympia competitor, so putting on—and holding on to—muscle mass is a complicated, multilayered affair that can vary from person to person. But one thing everyone can do to maximize your ability to build mass is to select the right exercises—the type that will break down muscle tissue and trigger the hormonal responses that send your body into anabolic overdrive.

Mass Moves Routine

You will only be lifting three days per week. (Yes, only three days per week.) Each workout should take you about 60-70 minutes, door to door. Rest at least 90 seconds between exercises such as bicep curls and Romanian deadlifts, and up to 3-4 minutes on your heavier sets of bench presses and squats. A good guideline is to rest long enough to move heavy weight, but not long enough to cool down. Use warm-up sets as needed.

On work sets, add weight to each successive set. A Monday/Wednesday/Friday or Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday split would be optimal. In the end, just make sure you get three lifts in per week on non-consecutive days.