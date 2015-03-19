Workout Routines

The Ultimate 3-Day Bodybuilding Split Routine for Putting on Mass

Make gains in just three days per week with this weightlifting routine designed to pack on more muscle.

by CSCS
Duration 3 days
Exercises 24
Equipment Yes

Gaining size isn’t as easy as it sounds. Your body is built to survive, not to look like an Olympia competitor, so putting on—and holding on to—muscle mass is a complicated, multilayered affair that can vary from person to person. But one thing everyone can do to maximize your ability to build mass is to select the right exercises—the type that will break down muscle tissue and trigger the hormonal responses that send your body into anabolic overdrive. 

Mass Moves Routine

You will only be lifting three days per week. (Yes, only three days per week.) Each workout should take you about 60-70 minutes, door to door. Rest at least 90 seconds between exercises such as bicep curls and Romanian deadlifts, and up to 3-4 minutes on your heavier sets of bench presses and squats. A good guideline is to rest long enough to move heavy weight, but not long enough to cool down. Use warm-up sets as needed.

On work sets, add weight to each successive set. A Monday/Wednesday/Friday or Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday split would be optimal. In the end, just make sure you get three lifts in per week on non-consecutive days.

Workout 1

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Shoulder Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Shoulder Press thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Barbell Front Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Barbell Front Squat thumbnail
4 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
2 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
-- sets
25 reps
-- rest
Perform 25 reps, using as many sets as it takes. If it is too easy, add weight and strive to complete your 25 in fewer segments from week to week.

Exercise 5

Incline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Incline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Single-Arm Neutral-Grip Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Arm Neutral-Grip Dumbbell Row thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Dumbbell Hammer Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Hammer Curl thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 8

Farmer's Walk You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Farmer&#039;s Walk thumbnail
1 sets
to failure reps
-- rest
Pick up a heavy set of dumbbells and walk as far as possible until you cannot hang on anymore.

Workout 2

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Shoulder Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Shoulder Press thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Barbell Front Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Barbell Front Squat thumbnail
2 sets
8 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
2 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
-- sets
15 reps
-- rest
Perform 15 reps, using as many sets as it takes. If it is too easy, add weight and strive to complete your 25 in fewer segments from week to week.

Exercise 5

Incline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Incline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Single-Arm Neutral-Grip Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Arm Neutral-Grip Dumbbell Row thumbnail
2 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Dumbbell Hammer Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Hammer Curl thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 8

Farmer's Walk You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Farmer&#039;s Walk thumbnail
1 sets
to failure reps
-- rest
Pick up a heavy set of dumbbells and walk as far as possible until you cannot hang on anymore.

Workout 3

Exercise 1

Dumbbell Shoulder Press You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Shoulder Press thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 2

Barbell Front Squat You'll need: Barbell, Squat Rack How to
Barbell Front Squat thumbnail
5 sets
5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 3

Romanian Deadlift You'll need: Barbell How to
Romanian Deadlift thumbnail
2 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 4

General Pullup You'll need: Pullup Bar How to
Pullup thumbnail
-- sets
20 reps
-- rest
Perform 20 reps, using as many sets as it takes. If it is too easy, add weight and strive to complete your 25 in fewer segments from week to week.

Exercise 5

Incline Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Incline Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 6

Single-Arm Neutral-Grip Dumbbell Row You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Single-Arm Neutral-Grip Dumbbell Row thumbnail
3 sets
10 reps
-- rest

Exercise 7

Dumbbell Hammer Curl You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Dumbbell Hammer Curl thumbnail
3 sets
10,10,5 reps
-- rest

Exercise 8

Farmer's Walk You'll need: Dumbbells How to
Farmer&#039;s Walk thumbnail
1 sets
to failure reps
-- rest
Pick up a heavy set of dumbbells and walk as far as possible until you cannot hang on anymore. Go heavier and walk farther than you did in Workout 2.
