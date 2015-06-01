10 Pecs-Inflating Tips For a Killer Chest Day

3. Mind Your Weight

You pick the right basic moves and you can pile on a lot of weight. The problem could be that your weight is so heavy you need to use your shoulders and triceps more than your pecs to lift it up; if that's the case, you might need to go lighter. Also, try turning the flat bench into a decline bench by raising your butt off the bench, it will help you develop nice lower pecs, not high, round Arnold pecs.