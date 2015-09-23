Marius Bugge

Workout Tips

11 Reasons Why You Can't Lose Your Back Fat

Pinpoint those hard-to-reach areas for a shredded back.

by CPT
Marius Bugge
Everyone has their trouble areas. I often work with clients that have trouble shedding stubborn back fat. It can be frustrating, especially since you can’t spot reduce. The appearance of back fat most commonly results from a combination of several things including atrophy of the muscles of the back and excess body fat. Atrophy of the back muscles basically means that they have lost their strength and muscle tone. The main causes of muscle atrophy include poor nutrition and a lack of targeted exercise (resistance training).

Poor nutrition and a lack of exercise are also related to excess body fat, the second contributor to back fat. The combination of both of these contribute to excess fat tissue accumulation around the back and promotes the appearance of back flab around your upper and lower back as well as around your sides. The flab around your lower back and sides greatly contribute to the appearance of 'muffin top'. The good news is, you can get rid of the excess fat. Rather than just focusing on calorie burning, you’re going to have to construct a focused plan that avoids these things.

No. 11: You’re Not Using Resistance Training

To burn calories and body fat efficiently, you’re going to have to incorporate a workout regimen that involves back exercises. This involves resistance training that includes machines, dumbbells, or even bodyweight exercises. Find what works for you and stick to it.

No. 10: Your Cardio is Weak

If you want to get rid of that stubborn back fat, you are going to have to increase the duration, time, and intensity of your cardio. It doesn’t matter what cardio option you chose, just make sure the overall goal is burning body fat.

No. 9: Dietary Sabotage

It doesn’t take much to sabotage your hard work in the gym. The first way to do it is by eating poorly. Burning fat and getting a lean sculpted back is going to take discipline and a structured eating plan of healthy proteins and fat and nutritious carbohydrates daily.

No. 8: Too Much Booze

Has one glass of wine a night turned into 2 or 3 as it frequently does? With 7 calories per gram you better believe the calories will add up. Moderation is the key and remember the simple equation, calories in versus calories out is equal to weight gain or loss.

No. 7: You're Missing the Mark

Your back is made up of four main muscles, the upper consists of the rhomboids and trapezius, the middle is the lattissimus dorsi, and the lower is the erector spinae. Spot reducing is not possible, so it’s important to focus on muscles that also surround your back so you are well rounded and proportioned.

No. 6: You're Not Fueling Up

If you don’t fuel your body efficiently, how do you expect to feel good and have the energy to be able to work out? Sugar, processed foods, and refined carbs, will only slow your body down and provide you with little nutrition value.  It’s important to get in the right nutrients and daily value of adequate vitamins, minerals, and nutritious foods.

No. 5: You're Stressing Out

We often hear how stressful life and work are. The fact is that stress hormones slow down your body’s ability to burn fat. It’s safe to say that your mental health is just as important as your physical. Taking daily and weekly breaks to recharge yourself is a must if you expect to see results and maintain them.

No. 4: You're Not Resting Enough

Your body needs time to rest. If you’re worn down, more than likely you won’t be able to get a good workout in and can even risk getting injured. A good 6-8 hours of sleep per night is optimal for performing at peak physical and mental capacity.

No. 3: You're Lacking Variation

Variation is the key to results and preventing boredom or burnout. I recommend not getting to that point. I suggest finding a combination of exercises and workout routines that will target your back while also keeping you engaged and motivated to exercise. Switch it up.

No. 2: You Need More Water

Consuming water is crucial for recovering muscles and flushing toxins from your body. You never want to limit your intake, especially if your goal is to shed body fat. If you drink more water you may even find yourself eating less and leaning out more. Drink up.

No. 1: You’re Not Pushing Hard Enough

Being easy on yourself will keep you continually guessing why you can’t lose that "muffin top". Remember the old saying, "Rome wasn’t built in a day"? Be patient, but you’re going to need to step your game up. Hire a personal trainer or coach if you need a little extra push.

