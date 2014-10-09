12 Steps On How To Build A Muscular Body Faster

Building a dream body takes days, weeks, and months of persistent work in the gym and sticking to a clean diet. We can throw every saying in the book at you: Rome wasn't built in a day; slow and steady wins the race; there are no shortcuts to any place worth going; etc.

We've preached patience and dedication for years, but we also understand that sometimes you just need to add mass quickly. Perhaps you have a show coming up and you need bigger guns, or you're looking to be ripped on the beach. Whatever the reason, there are ways to speed up your muscle gains.

These tips won't make muscles magically appear, but following them will ensure a great pump quicker than whatever it is you're doing right now.