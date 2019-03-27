Our goal with this piece is to give you enough information to get yourself ripped this summer, no matter what condition you’re in now or how little you may know about training or nutrition.

It’s all here: how to set up a workout program, a diet, exercises you should do, ways to boost your intensity and metabolism, foods you must eat, and when to consume them for the best results. We’ve taken years of science and experimentation, culled from some of the brightest minds in the fitness game, and condensed it all into 25 ways you can get ripped to shreds—fast.