3 Exercises to Increase Your Deadlift Max

Once your deadlift mechanics are sound, only then should you start training to hoist massive weight from the floor. But that won’t happen if your supporting muscles—your back, hamstrings, and glutes—aren’t strong, too. To help target them, try the deadlift row, heavy shrug, and pullup, recommends 23-year-old deadlifting monster Cailer Woolam (nickname: Doctor Deadlift).

Last November, Woolam set the raw world record for the deadlift in the 220-pound weight class by pulling 928 pounds. (Raw means he only used a weight belt.) So if Woolam says to add these moves post-deadlifting or on a separate day if you’re going superheavy, we’re inclined to listen.