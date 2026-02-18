28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Most of us have had our good days and bad days when it comes to deadlift day. You step up to the bar, lock in your deadlift setup, and attempt to just let it rip from the floor. But something doesn’t feel right. Your grip loosens, and your lower back screams, “No, thank you.”
You could either stop the set or fight through it, but heavy deadlifts don’t leave much margin for error.
Some days, your body has second thoughts, such as low-back flare-ups or grip giving out before your glutes and hamstrings even fire. At times, limited mobility makes every rep feel like a chiropractic gamble. But there are other ways to hinge without grinding through pain or frustration.
We’ve chosen these five substitutions, each selected to fix a specific issue that makes the barbell deadlift a no-go. Whether you’re chasing strength, hypertrophy, or pain-free progress, one of these exercises will fit your body better, without ditching what makes deadlifting great.
Let’s break down the most common deadlift problems and the five better moves that solve them.
The conventional barbell deadlift is a strength-training staple, but that doesn’t mean it’s always the best tool. Whether due to anatomical limitations or technical challenges, here are the most common reasons lifters may need to hit pause on the classic pull-from-the-floor approach.
Low Back Pain or Sensitivity
Minor breakdowns in form, like rounding the spine, improper bracing, or letting the bar drift away, can magnify compressive and shear forces on the lumbar spine. While some lifters can rehab back pain through smart deadlift progressions, others find the conventional setup too risky. If pulling from the floor hurts rather than helps, you need a variation that still trains the posterior chain without unnecessary stress on the lower back.
Limited Mobility
The start position for a conventional deadlift requires solid hip, ankle, and thoracic mobility. If you lack mobility in any of those areas, you may struggle to get into a strong
pulling position. Common signs of a mobility misfire include a rounded lower back at setup, weight shifting onto the toes, or an inability to wedge under the bar. Limited mobility often leads to energy leaks, reduced force production, and an increased risk of injury.
Grip Strength Limits
Your posterior might have more to give, but if your grip can’t keep up, say goodbye to the heavy barbell. Grip is often the first thing to fail, especially in higher-rep sets or when pulling heavier loads. You could use mixed grip, hook grip, or straps, but some lifters don’t want to rely on them or find them uncomfortable. If you’re having a bad grip day, it is a warning sign.
Can’t Feel the Glutes or Hamstrings Working
The deadlift is a hip hinge, but if all you feel is your lower back, something’s off. This is usually due to poor hip drive, a lack of tension in the setup, or trying to “lift the bar” instead of “push the floor away.” If you’re not feeling the tension in your glutes and hamstrings, it’s a sign that something is amiss.
A solid deadlift substitute needs to look the part while delivering on lower back, glute, and hamstring goodness. Whether you’re nursing an injury, training around equipment limitations, or just trying to dial in better form, these are the four pillars of a great deadlift alternative:
Posterior Chain Emphasis
Any legitimate alternative must effectively train the glutes, hamstrings, and spinal erectors as the conventional deadlift does. Look for exercises that reinforce hip extension under load, create tension in the posterior chain, and cue you to lock out your glutes.
Lower Spinal Load
Many lifters ditch the straight-bar deadlift because their lower back isn’t cooperating. A good alternative reduces compressive and shear forces on the lumbar spine without sacrificing results. When your back hurts, use tools that allow a more upright torso (e.g., trap bar, kettlebells), placing the load closer to your center of mass (e.g., landmine), or limiting the range of motion.
Clean Hip Hinge
The deadlift is all about the hip hinge pattern, not a squat, not a lower-back extension, but a true hips-back, hips-forward movement. Exercises should help lifters feel the stretch and recoil of the hamstrings, brace the trunk, and avoid spinal rounding.
Progressive Overload
Choose variations that scale with more reps, heavier weight, longer time under tension, or added tempo. Whether you’re in a commercial gym or a garage with just a few tools, the movement should have room to grow as you do.
These five alternatives aren’t just variations; they’re solutions to the problems lifters face when the conventional barbell deadlift doesn’t feel good. Whether you’re dealing with low back pain, poor mobility, a weak grip, or can’t feel your glutes fire, each of these moves has it covered.
Solves: Low back sensitivity, grip fatigue, mobility issues
The trap bar changes the game. With handles at your sides, the weight is in line with your center of gravity, reducing the moment arm at your spine and allowing a more upright torso. That means less shear force on your lower back and a smoother path to power. The neutral grip also reduces the need for straps and makes it easier to maintain control at high loads.
Why it works:
Solves: Can’t feel glutes or hamstrings, limited ankle mobility
The RDL ditches the pull-from-the-floor setup and locks in a pure hip hinge. You’ll start from a standing position, lower with control, and feel your hamstrings stretch under tension for the entire lowering contraction. The Romanian deadlift is ideal for improving
hinge mechanics, strengthening the entire posterior chain, and enhancing muscle awareness.
Why it works:
Solves: Grip and mobility limitations, poor bar path, lower back issues
The landmine setup places the load in front while keeping the bar tethered, making the RDL pattern more stable. It teaches proper hinge by guiding your hips back rather than letting the load drift forward. The landmine RDL is a fantastic option for lifters who struggle to maintain bar control or whose lower backs flare up during straight-bar work.
Why it works:
Solves: Grip issues, limited mobility, low back flare-ups from conventional pulls
Rack pulls let you deadlift heavy from an elevated position, which reduces the range of motion and lower back stress. By starting above the knees or just below, you shift the focus to lockout strength and reduce the mobility demands if the conventional pull feels like a struggle. It’s a go-to move for building pulling power and top-end lockout strength without your lower back hating you.
Why it works:
Solves: Grip issues, Low back sensitivity, poor glute engagement,
If the barbell deadlift is causing your back to say no, the machine hip thrust offers a glute-dominant solution that takes your back out of the equation. The hip thrust locks in the hinge pattern and lets you progressively load the glutes: no complicated setup, no barbell on the hips, just pure, isolated hip and hamstring work.
Why it works:
The barbell deadlift is not a one-size-fits-all lift.
Whether you’re managing low back issues, limited mobility, a grip that gives out, or don’t feel it where you should, forcing a square peg into a round hole doesn’t build strength; it builds frustration and possibly injury.
Deadlifting isn’t all about ego; it’s about getting stronger in a way your body can handle. So if conventional pulls aren’t clicking, sub in one of these heavy-hitters and keep progressing without the pain.