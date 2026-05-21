Do you remember the early days of your weightlifting journey, when you added weight at every workout, and your gains were noticeable? Then one day it all came to a grinding halt. The gains slowed down, recovery became harder, and adding 5 pounds to your big lifts felt impossible.

The Texas Method aims to solve these problems.

Created for intermediate lifters who’ve outgrown beginner programs but aren’t ready for complex periodization. On paper, it looks like nothing to fear: one day dedicated to volume, one day focused on recovery, and one day built around intensity. What makes The Texas Method stand out is that it structures stress and recovery over an entire week rather than trying to force adaptation in every workout.

It involves heavy compound lifts, progressive overload, and the understanding that getting stronger requires effort.

Let’s dive into The Texas Method to see if it’s the right fit for you with help from Jay Ashman of Ashman Strength.

What Is the Texas Method Workout Program?

Olympic weightlifting coach Glenn Pendlay developed the Texas Method, which strength coach Mark Rippetoe later adopted. Its purpose was simple: solve the problem every lifter runs into after the beginner gains dry up.

Programs like Starting Strength and StrongLifts 5×5 work because newbie lifters can recover quickly enough to add weight almost every workout. But then weights feel heavy, fatigue sets in, and progress stops. The solution was to spread stress and recovery throughout the week.

That solution became the backbone of The Texas Method.

Monday = Volume Day

Wednesday = Recovery Day

Friday = Intensity Day

Monday drives adaptation through high-volume work, Wednesday keeps the body moving while managing fatigue, and Friday converts all that accumulated work into a potential PR.

Squats, presses, deadlifts, power cleans, and bench presses are the go-tos because they deliver the biggest bang for your training buck. The 5×5 became the engine because it struck the sweet spot between enough volume to stimulate growth and enough intensity to drive strength gains.

Texas Method Weekly Split: Volume, Recovery, and Intensity Days

Instead of spreading volume and intensity evenly throughout the week, the Texas Method organizes them so each workout has a specific purpose.

Volume Day: Monday

Monday is the high-volume day designed to create the training stress that drives the entire week forward. The classic setup usually looks like this:

Squat: 5×5

Bench Press or Overhead Press: 5×5

Power Clean: 5×3 Or Deadlift 1×5

Base the work sets on roughly 80–90% of the previous Friday’s 5RM. The goal is to accumulate sufficient tonnage to stimulate gains in strength and size. One notable feature is its limited deadlift volume. Pendlay and Rippetoe recognized that heavy deadlifts carry a substantial recovery cost, so most versions limit them to a single heavy work set rather than multiple 5×5 sets.

Monday Notes

Rest 5–8 minutes between heavy squat sets.

Recovery begins immediately after the session. Sleep, food quality, calories, hydration, and stress management aren’t optional—they’re essential.

Recovery Day: Wednesday

The goal is to maintain movement quality, improve blood flow, and reduce fatigue without compromising Friday’s intensity work. A classic recovery day often includes:

Squat: 2×5 at roughly 80% of Monday’s load

Overhead or Bench Press variation 3×5

Chin-Ups 3 x failure with 3 minutes rest between sets

Back Extensions or Glute-Ham Raises 5×10

Instead of sitting around sore and stiff, you keep practicing the lifts as fatigue subsides.

Wednesday Notes

Everything should feel crisp and controlled.

You should leave the gym feeling better than when you walked in.

Intensity Day: Friday

Friday focuses on adapting to heavier weights and new PR territory. The traditional setup usually includes:

Squat: 1×5 RM

Bench Press or Overhead Press: 1×5 RM

Deadlift: 1×5 RM Or Power Clean 5×3

The volume drops, but the intensity climbs. Warmup sets gradually build toward one hard top set, ideally heavier than the previous week, while maintaining good form.

Power cleans and power snatches help build explosiveness and athleticism. Both coaches favored Olympic lift variations because they train power and neuromuscular efficiency better than speed deadlifts.

Friday Notes

Warm up gradually.

Save energy for the top set.

Technique matters more than ego.

Note: The Texas Method works best in 4–8-week blocks, with 6 weeks the sweet spot for many people.

Who Should Use the Texas Method Training Program?

The Texas Method targets intermediate lifters who have exhausted beginner linear progression but still want simple, effective strength programming.

If you’re still progressing, you probably don’t need The Texas Method yet. But if progress has stalled, recovery between sessions is tough, and you’re ready for a more organized approach to managing your workload, this program is for you.

Intermediate Lifters Ready for the Next Step: Lifters coming off programs like Starting Strength or StrongLifts 5×5 often struggle because they try to force beginner-style progress long after their bodies have stopped recovering that quickly. The Texas Method solves that problem by spreading adaptation across an entire week rather than a single workout.

Lifters Who Love the Basics: The Texas Method is basic. Heavy compound lifts are the focus, and there’s very little fluff; the program rewards lifters who enjoy mastering the fundamentals rather than constantly changing exercises.

Athletes and Strength-Focused Lifters: The program suits powerlifters and combat sports athletes well, building strength, conditioning, and mental grit simultaneously. It’s more of a template than a rigid system; coaches have successfully adapted it for powerlifting, athletic performance, and even hypertrophy-focused approaches.

Who Should NOT Use the Texas Method Training Program?

The Texas Method is not for lifters who

don’t have their recovery dialed in

eat like birds

or live under constant stress

Monday’s volume day becomes progressively harder over time, and without recovery habits dialed in, fatigue piles up quickly.

It’s also not ideal for

true beginners

people who crave exercise variety

bodybuilders chasing maximum hypertrophy

lifters with unpredictable schedules

Texas Method Pros and Cons for Intermediate Lifters

Here’s where it shines and where it can punch you in the mouth.

Pros

Beautifully Simple: The Texas Method is easy to understand. The program builds the entire stress-recovery-adaptation cycle into a single week. That simplicity gives lifters clarity and structure without requiring spreadsheets that look like NASA launch codes.

Proven for Real-World Strength: Thousands of lifters have used The Texas Method successfully for decades. The combination of:

high-volume squats

heavy compound lifts

progressive overload

weekly intensity exposure

Works for intermediate lifters.

Trains Recovery Discipline: The Texas Method requires you to respect recovery, whether you want to or not. You learn that sleep, calories, hydration, and stress management matter because if recovery slips, Friday exposes it immediately.

Highly Adaptable: The Texas Method works more like a framework than a rigid program. Coaches and lifters have successfully modified it for:

powerlifting

athletic performance

Olympic lifting

That adaptability is a major reason it continues to survive while other programs disappear within a few years.

Cons

No program is perfect, and the Texas Method has a few flaws, one of which is volume. “Every Friday is a rep max day,” explains Ashman. “On top of the volume of work on Mon and Wed is reckless for anyone who is not a novice.”

Here are a few more.

Monday’s Are Brutal: As the weights climb, Monday can easily become a 90–120 minute grind. High-volume squats, plus heavy pressing and pulling, create enormous fatigue, especially for lifters with jobs, families, and life outside the gym.

Recovery Demands Are High: The Texas Method emphasizes the importance of recovery, but it also punishes poor recovery more harshly than many programs. The stronger you get, the more recovery becomes the limiting factor. “Pulling heavy twice a week is not recommended by most credible strength coaches,” says Ashman. “Especially when you consider that you are squatting heavy twice a week. The frequent stress could compromise the lower back.”

Limited Exercise Variety: You repeat the same lifts every week. For lifters who thrive on novelty, this becomes dull. The simplicity that makes the program effective can also make it repetitive.

Weekly PR Pressure: Friday intensity day sounds exciting until you’ve been chasing new 5RMs for a few weeks straight. Some lifters thrive under that pressure, while others burn out from needing to “perform” every week.

FINAL VERDICT

The Texas Method skips the gimmicks and relies on heavy compound lifts, intelligent programming, and the balance between stress and recovery to build strength. It teaches

respect for recovery because Monday’s volume day creates enough fatigue that poor sleep, poor nutrition, and poor stress management show up by Friday.

Is it perfect? No. The volume can become brutal, the weekly PR pressure wears people down, and lifters who crave constant variety in their workouts may lose interest quickly.

But if you’re willing to embrace the basics, recover properly, and put in consistent effort, The Texas Method still delivers bigger lifts and more muscle, along with old-school strength that carries over everywhere, because strength never goes out of style.