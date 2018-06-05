Christopher Kimmel / Getty

5 Effective Tools to Build Up Your Grip Strength

A strong upper body and plenty of endurance can help you get through any workout, from a typical gym session to an obstacle course race. But a flimsy grip will be your downfall in both scenarios. 

To get ready to demolish any routine or race, try these effective tools to develop crushing grip strength.

1. Rogue Cannonball Grips

At three inches in diameter, the Cannonball grips are roughly the size of a baseball. Grips like these are often found on rigs. Hang from them, or try pullups as a way to build a great support grip.

2. Gripsling

Anchor this cotton strap around monkey bars to simulate an obstacle course rig. Or attach to dumbbells for farmer’s carries or a cable pulley for single-arm pulldowns.

3. Hyperwear Steelbell

This steel-shot-filled bag can be snatched or rowed for grip gains. Toss a heavier one (up to 200 pounds) onto a shoulder for walking lunges and runs.

4. Captains of Crush Zenith Gripper

Keep this spring-loaded grip strengthener—made for conditioning your crush grip—in the car, at your desk, or in your gym bag. Its tough but smooth aluminum construction fits ergonomically into your hand for comfort.

5. Fat Gripz

This thick piece of durable rubber slips onto any standard dumbbell or barbell to make your grip work overtime. Do deadlifts, farmer’s carries, and curls for a significantly stronger grip.

