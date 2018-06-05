5 Effective Tools to Build Up Your Grip Strength

At three inches in diameter, the Cannonball grips are roughly the size of a baseball. Grips like these are often found on rigs. Hang from them, or try pullups as a way to build a great support grip.
2 of 5
Courtesy Image
2. Gripsling
Anchor this cotton strap around monkey bars to simulate an obstacle course rig. Or attach to dumbbells for farmer’s carries or a cable pulley for single-arm pulldowns.
3 of 5
Courtesy Image
3. Hyperwear Steelbell
This steel-shot-filled bag can be snatched or rowed for grip gains. Toss a heavier one (up to 200 pounds) onto a shoulder for walking lunges and runs.
4 of 5
Courtesy Image
4. Captains of Crush Zenith Gripper
Keep this spring-loaded grip strengthener—made for conditioning your crush grip—in the car, at your desk, or in your gym bag. Its tough but smooth aluminum construction fits ergonomically into your hand for comfort.
5 of 5
Courtesy Image
5. Fat Gripz
This thick piece of durable rubber slips onto any standard dumbbell or barbell to make your grip work overtime. Do deadlifts, farmer’s carries, and curls for a significantly stronger grip.