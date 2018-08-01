5 Mistakes You're Probably Making When You Do Dips

Repping out sets of dips—either weighted or with body weight—is a surefire way to build a bonafide pair of chesticles. The multijoint move stretches your chest for a greater flood of nutrient-rich blood and taxes muscle fibers.

Unless you’re doing them wrong, in which case you just increase your chance of injuring your shoulders and elbows. But that won’t happen if you follow advice from Matt Pudvah, C.S.C.S., the head strength coach at the Sports Performance Institute at the MAC in Manchester, MA.