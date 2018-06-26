5 Reasons Your Hang Clean Sucks

We disagree with those who say Olympic lifts are too technical. Yes, they require a rare blend of speed, power, coordination, and timing. and that is precisely why you should add them into your program.

To start, try the hang clean. This Olympic lift variation builds serious shoulder and upper-back strength while increasing your explosive power and hip drive-as long as you do it right. Do it wrong, however, and you might as well just stick with upright rows.

Fix your hang clean by avoiding the mistakes listed in the following slides.