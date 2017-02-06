5 Tips for Building a Powerful Physique You'll Want to Show Off

Below the Elbows/Below the Knees

The muscles of the forearms and calves, which obviously “reside” below the elbows and knees, respectively, are quite often the most difficult to develop for most folks. Why? Because there seems to be an extra strong genetic component to successfully building these muscle groups. It’s almost as if you got 'em or you don’t! However, if you want to look extremely intimidating in short sleeves (or ¾ sleeve shirts) and a pair of shorts, then do everything you can to add serious beef to your forearms and calves. When onlookers see massive muscles in these areas they just assume the rest of the physique goes with it, and you don’t even have to flex a thing!

Tip: Don’t treat the forearms or calves as an after thought, but instead with as much importance and intensity as you would any major muscle group. Additionally, both the forearms and calves can withstand up to three sessions per week!