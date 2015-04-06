6 Reasons Your Bench Press Won't Improve

4. No Plan

To improve your bench, you have to have a plan. I can’t tell you how many people I see who come into the gym and do the same tired workout every time. They never progress in weight, sets or reps…and because of this, they never get bigger or stronger. There are tons of great articles right here at Muscle & Fitness, along with books like The Size and Strength Blueprint to help you design your own training program.

The name of the game in getting bigger and stronger is progression. Whether you increase the weight, sets, reps, or decrease rest intervals if you focus on always progressing you will be on the right track. Just remember ABP: Always Be Progressing!