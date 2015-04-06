Edgar Artiga / M+F Magazine

Workout Tips

6 Reasons Your Bench Press Won't Improve

Not getting the results you want from your time on the bench? Here are some likely culprits.

Fair or not, the bench press has become the yardstick of lifting prowess for gym rats nationwide, and if you want to become top dog at your local gym, you'll have to press respectable numbers. If your bench hasn’t improved in ages, it's time to make some changes.

There are plenty of potential reasons for a subpar bench. Here are six of the most common benching mistakes people make.

1. Improper Foot Position

Although bench press technique is a personalized thing that will vary from person to person, there are some guidelines for proper technique that are universal. The most common mistake I see is a terrible setup. In the setup you want your feet firmly planted on the ground, and they should remain firmly planted throughout the lift! Beginners tend to lift or shuffle their feet as the weight gets heavier.

2. Wrong Grip

Bench grip is another factor that will vary from lifter to lifter. Individual anthropometrics, strengths/weaknesses, and injuries will dictate how wide or narrow you grip the bar. No matter your grip width, you want the bar resting low on your palms, not up on fingers. Gripping the bar too high on the hand will lead to lost power and possible wrist injury.

3. Loose Back Syndrome

Another mistake I often see is a “loose” back during the setup. Before you lift the bar out of the rack you want to retract your scapulae and squeeze them together. Think about trying to touch your shoulder blades together. This technique will give you a firm platform from which to to press off.

4. No Plan

To improve your bench, you have to have a plan. I can’t tell you how many people I see who come into the gym and do the same tired workout every time. They never progress in weight, sets or reps…and because of this, they never get bigger or stronger. There are tons of great articles right here at Muscle & Fitness, along with books like The Size and Strength Blueprint to help you design your own training program.

The name of the game in getting bigger and stronger is progression. Whether you increase the weight, sets, reps, or decrease rest intervals if you focus on always progressing you will be on the right track. Just remember ABP: Always Be Progressing!

5. Lack of Intensity

Getting bigger and stronger isn't rocket science, but it does take hard work and dedication. If you're somebody who doesn’t like to put forth an effort, then get used to lacking in the chest department. Once you have a good plan in place, you need to work hard and bring intensity to each rep of each lift. Don’t just go through the motions—attack your workouts with the intensity of a Viking ransacking a village.

6. Limited Range of Motion

Partial reps have a place as an accessory to work on specific parts of your bench press, but for complete chest development, you have to touch the bar to your chest. If you're benching for bragging rights, you need to touch your chest for the lift to count, and if you're only concerned with growing your pecs, you need to touch your chest to recruit the chest muscles. Partial reps result in partial size and strength gains.

