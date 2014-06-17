MoMo Productions / Getty

6 Things You Should Do After Every Workout

Get the most out of your training efforts by incorporating these practices into your post-workout regimen.

Your workout doesn’t end after your last rep. To reap as many rewards as possible from each training session, you need to devote as much time to your post-workout routine as you do to everything leading up to your first set.

Whether you’re looking to improve your range of motionalleviate soreness, or boost recovery time, Nick Clayton, M.S., M.B.A., C.S.C.S.,*D, R.S.C.C., the Personal Program Manager for the National Strength and Conditioning Association, suggests doing these six things after you train.

1. Roll

We can’t promise it’ll be painless, but performing self-myofascial release techniques using a foam roller can help improve flexibility, increase blood flow and circulation, and break up “knots” in soft tissue. It’s a good thing to do both pre- and post-workout.

“After your workout, use a foam roller before you do your stretches,” he advises. “While it’s similar to stretching, a roam roller affects more of the fascia connection. [And] breaking up a superficial layer of tissue enables you to get a deeper stretch.”

2. Cool Down

Don’t make a beeline for the exit after your last set. Allowing the body to cool down after you exercise can prevent blood from pooling in the veins.

“I encourage athletes to cool down for five minutes, doing light cardio to flush out any metabolic waste products,” says Clayton. “Keep your cool-down activity specific to what you just exercised. So, for example, if you do an upper body workout, then use the row machine to target the area you just damaged.” 

3. Stretch

According to Clayton, a post-workout stretch is especially important for those who have bulked up and lost flexibility and range of motion.

“I don’t recommend stretching for people who are already flexible, but that’s typically not the case with bodybuilding or heavy strength training,” he says. “Done properly, stretching can help  the nervous system relax and recover along with benefiting the muscles.”

Work your stretch too hard and you’re likely to pull or strain something; dog it and you’re wasting time. The key to a good stretch is to find that balance between discomfort and pain.

“Stretch to where it’s uncomfortable but you’re not hurting,” Clayton advises. “I suggest that my clients focus on diaphragmatic breathing during their stretching.”

4. Rehydrate

The body sweats to cool itself down as you’re blasting through a grueling workout. Without refilling the fluids you’re losing through sweat (and urine), you’ll get dehydrated.

“Sweating out 2% of your bodyweight will translate to negative affects on performance,” Clayton says. “You’ll notice the effects most during cardio. So if running a seven-minute mile is relatively easy for you, when you’re dehydrated, the body and heart will be working harder to achieve that goal.”

Proper hydration regulates body temperature and lubricates the joints; it can also help stave off constipation. Thirst is typically a delayed indicator that you’re dehydrated. But how can you tell for sure? Use the pee test.

“If your urine is clear or light yellow, like a lemonade, you’re in good status,” Clayton reveals. “When it’s yellow or bright yellow, that’s when dehydration is creeping in.”

