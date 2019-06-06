3 Stretch

According to Clayton, a post-workout stretch is especially important for those who have bulked up and lost flexibility and range of motion.

“I don’t recommend stretching for people who are already flexible, but that’s typically not the case with bodybuilding or heavy strength training,” he says. “Done properly, stretching can help the nervous system relax and recover along with benefiting the muscles.”

Work your stretch too hard and you’re likely to pull or strain something; dog it and you’re wasting time. The key to a good stretch is to find that balance between discomfort and pain.

“Stretch to where it’s uncomfortable but you’re not hurting,” Clayton advises. “I suggest that my clients focus on diaphragmatic breathing during their stretching.”