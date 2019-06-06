16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Some of the best bodies we've ever seen.Read article
Cut these foods out from your diet—now and forever.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Your workout doesn’t end after your last rep. To reap as many rewards as possible from each training session, you need to devote as much time to your post-workout routine as you do to everything leading up to your first set.
Whether you’re looking to improve your range of motion, alleviate soreness, or boost recovery time, Nick Clayton, M.S., M.B.A., C.S.C.S.,*D, R.S.C.C., the Personal Program Manager for the National Strength and Conditioning Association, suggests doing these six things after you train.
1 of 4
2 of 4
3 of 4
4 of 4