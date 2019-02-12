6 Ways to Intensify Your Reps

Go into any gym, anywhere in the world, and you will likely find that all repetitions appear very much the same. Sure, some people may lift or lower a weight a bit faster, slower, more loosely or strictly, but they all generally follow the same theme: Get the bar, dumbbell, cable, or machine from point A to B, then back to A (and repeat). However, because the human body is such an adaptable machine, we've got to occasionally throw something novel into the mix for progression to remain constant. And while many are aware of set-extending techniques, such as supersets, dropsets, and rest pause, few trainees look for ways to intensify an actual rep. With that said, here are six great rep-intensifiers you might want to give a try.