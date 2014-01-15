7 Mass-Building Tips from a Pro Strongman and Bodybuilder

6. Don't Rely Too Heavily on Supplements

No can of weight gainer will ever replace food. After nearly 30 years of competing and having access to all the free supplements I could ever want, I've found that there's very little that actually helps your progress, assuming you've got your meals right. Dieting is a different matter, but on a well-fed mass program, save your money for food.

The most important aspect of supplementation is correcting any vitamin or mineral deficiencies, which are rare but can exist. A blood test can help identify those but just mega-dosing a bunch of vitamins has been proven to not only be worthless, but harmful. Nearly all of the scientific research touting the benefits of vitamins has been done on vitamin-deficient subjects and claims are made based on those results. Very little evidence exists showing any benefit of mega-dosing for non-deficient subjects. However, even scientists who have read and agree with the research take a basic multi-vitamin (100% RDAs), just because it's hard to know where the deficiencies may lurk. I do the same thing for no particularly good reason. Beyond that, I focus most of my supplementation around my workout.

My pre-/intra-workout drink is a cooler full of ice water, carbs, BCAAs (20g), creatine (10g) and a mineral/electrolyte tablet (Nuun tablet). My post-workout drink when I was competing was whey isolate and carb powder but now it's just a large shaker of chocolate milk, which serves about the same purpose. I always have some quick post-workout nutrition and then eat an hour after I train. I'll also admit to being on the bandwagon for a few other supplements that I've convinced myself will benefit my long term health so I take 4,000 mg vitamin D3, 300 mg CoQ10 and 2,000mg of omega-3s daily. I also used to take ZMA before bed when I was competing. That's about the extent of what I'm willing to admit I spend my money on, although I often question the value of the investment because when I miss a week or two of any of the above, I don't notice any difference in performance. But if I miss a meal or two or have a short night’s sleep, then I immediately feel it in my workouts. Bottom line: supplements will never replace food.