7 Mistakes to Avoid for Healthy Rotator Cuffs

The shoulder joints (and its connective muscles, tendons, and ligaments) have a greater range of motion than all other joints in the human body. This ball-and-socket joint (similar to your hip joint) provides a full rotation of movement, so it's no surprise that the group of muscles and connections that combine to facilitate this movement is called the rotator cuff. The extremely complex anatomical structure that provides so much flexibility in movement patterns also unfortunately makes the shoulder joint quite susceptible to injury, especially to those who spend a lot of time in the gym pushing and pulling heavy iron.

So if your shoulders are constantly in pain, there is a good chance you have irritated and inflamed the joint. Be sure to take note of these seven reasons your rotator cuffs might hate you.