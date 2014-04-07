7 Ways to Get Out of a Training Rut

As you make the transition from beginning lifter to the more seasoned bodybuilder, you'll notice that things don’t always work like they used to. Often, despite your best efforts in the gym, you'll notice that nothing seems to be happening anymore. What's the deal? The answer can be summed up in one simple word: variation.

Most people tend to fall into one specific way of training early on, and then rarely break the pattern as the years pass. As more time elapses, a “one-dimensional” system will bring about progressively diminishing returns as far as hypertrophy is concerned. The human body is an incredibly adaptable machine, and thus will quickly cease to respond to stimuli that it is exposed to time and again.

So let’s look at a few ways you can vary your program to kick-start your strength and muscle gains.