The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
Keep your gains even while under self-quarantine with these exercises.Read article
Building a great physique at home is as easy as investing in dumbbells and a bench.Read article
We pitted brawlers of past and present to determine who has the best body in the business.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
A solid pre-workout routine begins long before you step into gym shorts or break a sweat. And like everything else, sloppy prep translates to sloppy execution. That can lead to uninspired training sessions or injury, both of which inhibit strength and muscle gains, or weight loss.
To help you craft a sound pre-training regimen, we asked Patrick Solano, C.S.C.S., strength and conditioning specialist at the UFC Gym in Torrance, California, for his pre-workout necessities.
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8