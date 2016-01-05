The 8 Worst Things a Beginner Can Do in the Gym

8. Being Impatient

The first time I lifted a weight occurred because I wanted to be as big as the Incredible Hulk. I was a very skinny kid, and I was tired of being picked on and made fun of when my shirt was off. I was hoping that if I ate enough food, got enough sleep, and hoisted enough weights I could quickly go from my pathetic 125lbs to a monstrous 275 in no time at all. Of course, I was very wrong. This kind of impatience is typical of beginners, but unfortunately can lead many to quit before any meaningful development is achieved. If you decide to go into the gym because you want to transform your physique, make sure you understand that for most of us the process is a marathon and not a sprint. Do the work—be patient—have faith, and one day you will look in the mirror and smile as wide as your giant delts and lats.