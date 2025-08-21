28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
You’ve built muscle. You’ve built strength. Now it’s time to build your engine. Conditioning improves how your body handles fatigue, recovers between efforts, and performs for longer periods without breaking down.
Many lifters overlook endurance training because they think it’s either boring or counterproductive. But conditioning improves heart and lung function, boosts work capacity, and plays a direct role in recovery. It also keeps you healthy enough to keep training consistently. To guide us through this process is lecturer Mike Young, PhD, Director of Performance & Sports Science at Athletic Lab in Morrisville, NC. His insights will help break down what conditioning is, how it works, and how to apply it to your training week.
This session will cover the body’s energy systems, how to use intensity zones, the difference between steady-state and intervals, and how to balance conditioning with strength or hypertrophy training.
Conditioning refers to how well your body produces energy, handles fatigue, and performs repeated efforts. It includes both cardiovascular endurance and muscular endurance, and each responds to a specific type of training.
Cardiovascular endurance is the ability of your heart, lungs, and vascular system to supply oxygen to your muscles during extended activity. It’s systemic and is best developed through longer, continuous training or repeated efforts using machines, running, cycling, or swimming.
Muscular endurance is more specific. It describes how well a single muscle group can produce or sustain force over time. It’s usually trained through higher-rep, lower-load strength work.
While there’s some overlap, each quality responds best to a different approach. Dr. Young recommends blending steady-state aerobic training with higher-rep strength work to build a broad foundation. Doing so improves performance, increases recovery capacity, and helps prevent injury.
Conditioning is based on how your body produces and uses energy. This comes from two main systems: the aerobic and anaerobic energy systems. Each one dominates under different types of effort.
The aerobic system uses oxygen to generate energy. It supports long-duration, steady-state efforts. Training this system improves recovery, endurance, and cardiovascular health. It is the dominant energy system during moderate activities that last longer than two minutes.
Dr. Young emphasizes that the effectiveness of your conditioning work depends on how you manage intensity and duration. Longer, lower-intensity sessions develop the aerobic system. Shorter, high-intensity sessions target anaerobic output. These adaptations require different training strategies.
Training zones help you control intensity so you can target specific adaptations. While you can estimate these zones based on heart rate or perceived effort, the most important thing is that each zone serves a purpose. Dr. Young uses zone-based conditioning to build targeted aerobic and anaerobic capacity with precision.
Here’s a breakdown of the most relevant zones:
Zone 1 (50 to 60 percent max heart rate): Light movement. Valid for recovery and active rest days. Not hard enough to build conditioning, but it helps promote blood flow and recovery between harder sessions.
Zone 2 (60 to 75 percent max heart rate): Builds your aerobic base. This is the most efficient zone for improving cardiovascular function, increasing fat oxidation, and enhancing long-term recovery. Training in this zone supports steady-state endurance and is low-impact enough for high frequency.
Zone 3 (75 to 85 percent max heart rate): A transitional zone. Hard enough to feel challenging, but not intense enough to fully target anaerobic systems. While not useless, it’s often referred to as a “gray zone” because it delivers limited returns unless strategically programmed.
Zone 4 (85 to 90 percent max heart rate): This is where things get uncomfortable. Training here improves lactate threshold and aerobic power. It’s useful for tempo runs, long intervals, or sessions designed to push endurance under fatigue. Recovery demands increase significantly in this zone.
Zone 5+ (90 to 100 percent max heart rate): Max-effort conditioning. Intervals in this zone target VO₂ max, anaerobic power, and glycolytic capacity. Dr. Young recommends these efforts sparingly and with adequate rest. They create strong adaptations but come with a high recovery cost.
Training across multiple zones allows you to develop a broad engine. Still, Dr. Young advises starting with steady-state Zone 2 sessions and gradually layering in higher-intensity work as your base improves.
The best conditioning programs build a broad aerobic base and layer in higher intensity efforts when appropriate. You don’t need to do a different workout every day; you just need consistent exposure to the right intensity at the right time.
Dr. Young recommends starting with low-impact, steady-state conditioning. Once a base is built, you can add intervals to develop speed, power, and VO₂ max. This is especially important for lifters or beginners who are new to cardio.
Here are the key tools to build your conditioning plan:
Steady-State Conditioning: Continuous effort at a low to moderate intensity. This is best done in Zone 2 for 20 to 45 minutes. Steady-state builds aerobic capacity, improves recovery, and supports long-term progress. You can walk briskly, row, cycle, or jog. Frequency can be high, mainly if intensity stays low.
Interval Training: Short, intense bursts followed by rest. These sessions are time-efficient and train both aerobic and anaerobic systems. They should be used sparingly due to the recovery demands. For example, 30 seconds hard, 90 seconds easy for 8 to 10 rounds is a solid starting point.
Tempo Work: Sustained efforts just below or at lactate threshold (Zone 3–4). This is more advanced but valuable for bridging the gap between aerobic and anaerobic conditioning. Tempo runs, bike intervals, and threshold circuits all fall here.
Concurrent Training Considerations: Conditioning can interfere with strength or hypertrophy gains if not appropriately managed. Dr. Young suggests separating lifting and cardio sessions by at least six hours. If they must be done on the same day, perform strength work first. Favor low-impact, Zone 2 conditioning when recovery is limited.
A well-designed conditioning plan improves performance, aids recovery, and supports long-term progress in both fitness and strength. It doesn’t need to be complicated, but it does need to be intentional.
This structure supports general fitness, performance, and long-term progress. It separates strenuous efforts, keeps recovery in check, and balances energy system development with strength training.
Tuesday – Aerobic Base (Zone 2)
Thursday – Interval Conditioning
Conditioning doesn’t fall short because it doesn’t work. It falls short when it’s misunderstood, thrown together randomly, or ignored entirely. Whether you’re a strength-focused lifter or a recreational trainee trying to get fitter, avoid these common mistakes.
Every class ends with a review. Conditioning 101 gave you the tools to train your energy systems with purpose, not guesswork. Whether your goal is better endurance, faster recovery, or stronger performance in the gym, these principles will help guide your plan: