Since the first Mr. Olympia competition in 1965, there have been just 15 winners total. One of those men is Frank Zane, who won three consecutive Olympias in 1977, ’78, and ’79. Zane’s victories represented a shift in the look that judges favored at the time, moving away from the sheer size presented by past competitors like Sergio Oliva or Arnold Schwarzenegger. Instead, Zane bested the competition with his signature symmetry, muscle definition, and overall aesthetics.

To this day, he’s known as having one of the best physiques of all time, and it’s clear why. There was no mass-monster bulk or puffiness to be found on Zane’s frame, and he had a look that even non-bodybuilders would be more than happy to show off on the beach. A longtime math teacher, he approached training and supplementation in a calculated way to carve out his legendary physique.

He solidified his name in bodybuilding history during the sport’s Golden Age, but these days, Zane still trains regularly, writes training guides, and works with clients. We got Zane on the phone to share some of his keys to finding success, whether you’re a bodybuilder or just aim to sculpt your best body yet.